Limerick Property Watch: Make the great escape to this Cappamore home

ROONEYS are delighted to bring to the market this unique 3 bedroom property on over a half acre with incredible views of the Galtee mountains and countryside.

The location is only a 20 minute drive to a host of excellent amenities including the University of Limerick, Castletroy College, Castletroy Shopping Centre, and is within easy distance to numerous national & secondary schools, the National Technological Park and Northern Trust.

It is also within easy access to all major motorways. Murroe village is only a 10 minute drive away.

The property comprises of an open plan living room (downstairs) with diner/ kitchen area, office, utility, bathroom with shower.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms with sliding wardrobes and the main bathroom.

The property has double and tripled glazed windows, oil fired central heating with back boiler stove, well water supply and septic tank.

This is an ideal family home located in a country setting and is yet just a short commute from Limerick City. Homes in the locality of this type rarely come to the market.

Viewing is a must.

Contact Peter Kearney at Rooneys 061-413511.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Pinehaven, Portnard, Cappamore

Description: Three bedroom, two bath detached home

Price: €300,000

Seller: Rooney Auctioneers

Contact: Peter Kearney on 061 413511

*Sponsored Content