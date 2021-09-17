Learn how stress manifests in teenagers and young people and how you can support them at free webinar

THE Migraine Association of Ireland is delighted to present a free webinar with Tony Griffin, author of Irish best seller, The Teenager’s Book of Life.

Tony, a former All-Star hurler with Clare, is also the co-founder and former CEO of SOAR - a charity that provides workshops and support for teenagers.

During the free event, which takes place via Zoom on Thursday, September 23, Tony will delve into stress, how it manifests in teens and young adults, and how it can affect them. He will also discuss ways to cope with stress.

WHEN: Thursday, September 23 @ 6.30pm

DURATION: 1 Hour

WHERE: Online, via Zoom

COST: Free

TICKETS: migraine.ie

Over 600,000 people in Ireland are living with migraine. Migraine Ireland is Ireland’s only patient charity providing support, education, and information to people suffering with migraine and other headache disorders.

It provides free educational events/courses to help people manage their migraine, and certified HP courses for GPs and other HCPs.

In addition, the charity lobbies and advocates on behalf of migraineurs for access to new treatments and better access to care.

Migraine Ireland operates an information line, provides vital migraine cards and diaries, a member magazine three times per year with national and international news of interest to those with migraine. It also creates and distributes a variety of informative leaflets, content and resources on its website, social media channels and as requested.