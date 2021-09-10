LCFE is the smart choice for 2021

ARE you unsure about what educational choices to make over the next few weeks? Limerick College of Further Education (LCFE) is here to help.

LCFE’s one-year and two-year QQI Level 5, Level 6 and Pre-Apprenticeship courses enables learners to gain a qualification which opens up new and exciting opportunities in various industries along with many progression routes to higher education. LCFE is rapidly becoming the first choice option for learners.

Enrolling on a course at LCFE offers learners the time to make the right future choice. During Leaving Certificate year, it can be difficult to know what course to pursue at third level along with the pressure of studying.

Why not take the time after Leaving Cert this year to optimise your career potential and take up a Post Leaving Certificate (PLC) Course or Pre-Apprenticeship course? LCFE offers a unique teaching and learning approach with more focus on assignments, projects and active learning, gaining invaluable skills for the rapidly changing world of work and society and/or higher education.

“Many of our past learners have come back to us saying a PLC course was one of the smartest educational decisions they made,” says Principal of LCFE, Pat Maunsell.

“Sometimes, a learner will change direction completely after their PLC course and choose to go on a new career path - a sign of a successful PLC year! The PLC route can open many new doors through the CAO to University and Institutes of Technology courses that may not have been an option at Leaving Certificate stage”.

Parents and learners avoid the costly mistake of choosing the wrong higher education course, which could run into thousands of euros. Studying in LCFE will enable you to gain skills and, most importantly, work experience in your area of interest and help you make the right future choice.

Completing a course at LCFE will expand your options, whether that is going into employment, taking on an apprenticeship or choosing a third-level course and a career you now know for sure you want to pursue.

Among the wide diversity of course options at LCFE, there are also on offer pre-apprenticeship courses in Accounting, Construction, Hairdressing and Culinary Skills. These courses have a higher element of work experience and are geared towards progressing to an apprenticeship with an employer after one year at LCFE.

The College also offers the Accounting Technician Apprenticeship course and will also be starting an Apprenticeship in Hairdressing in the next academic year.

Limerick College of Further Education (LCFE) is located in the heart of Limerick with an outreach centre in Cappamore. It is part of the wider further education and training provision of the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.

It welcomes applications from Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied, Mature Learners and any learner who is willing to study and learn new skills. We have over 70 courses in a wide variety of areas to choose from.

LCFE has a Virtual Open Day housed on its main website lcfe.ie.

Why not join LCFE staff and find out what LCFE can offer you? To secure a place on a course with LCFE visit lcfe.ie and apply online. We will be processing applications and offering places in August/September.

Leaving the last word to the Principal: “LCFE have successfully navigated Covid-19 this year with most of our learners staying on board with us. We have strictly adhered to the government guidelines by providing online learning with a small cohort of learners engaging with onsite activity. This year, the goal is to have as much onsite teaching and learning as possible.

"LCFE staff, along with the supporting staff of the FET Division of the LCETB will be prepared and well-resourced to offer a high quality education and training experience to our learners. Our job is to lead and to serve. This is what we are good at! We look forward to welcoming you as part of the LCFE learning community starting this September”.