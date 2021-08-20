Welcome to Kerry College! A life changing experience

20/08/2021

AT Kerry College our students begin a Life Changing experience! We are now recruiting for our 2021/2022 full-time and part-time courses and with courses ranging from progression, direct employment, apprenticeships and pathway programmes there is something for everyone.

Explore our Listowel campus and discover your future today. Our broad range of full-time courses spans everything from Early Childhood Education to Animal Care to Photography! Discover your potential and sign up for any of our upcoming courses at kerrycollege.ie.

Kerry College Listowel campus is proud to introduce two new courses for the coming year. Now running a QQI Level 3 course in General Learning and a QQI Level 4 course in Information and Communications Technology, Kerry College is more accessible than ever! No matter what your starting point is, you will find your future with us.

With no college fees, over 180 courses and five Kerry campus locations – Clash Rd, Denny St., Listowel, Monavalley and Cappanalea - you really need look no further.

Begin your journey today, visit kerrycollege.ie - Life Changing!

For all course specifics and full enrolment details visit kerrycollege.ie or for more information, call our Admissions Office at 066 71 49696 or email info@kerrycollege.ie.

