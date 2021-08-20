Whatever your interest, Further Education and Training offers a pathway for you

SOMETIMES, finding the best in you takes a bit of exploration. Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board offers hundreds of full-time and part-time Further Education and Training learning pathways at over 300 locations in Limerick and Clare.

Further Education and Training helps you get real skills for employment. We deliver courses to over 25,000 learners in Limerick and Clare every year. These learning pathways are for you if you want to enhance your opportunity for employment, up-skill while in employment, help you progress to further studies or develop a new skill.

From Apprenticeship and Trainee-ship to full and part-time FET courses, your pathway to employment, career progression, and life-skills begins with us.

Our range of full-time courses includes Post-Leaving Certificate (PLC), Vocational Training Opportunities Scheme (VTOS), Hospitality Education and Training, Specific Skills Training, and Youth Education and Training. Our part-time delivery includes Core Skills (language, literacy, numeracy and digital literacy), Vocational and Employee Skills Development, and Outdoor Education and Training.

To start your journey, our supportive and knowledgeable Information, Recruitment and Guidance Support Service is here to support you to make informed choices on your education, training, career and employment opportunities.

This FREE information, advice and guidance service is for people who are considering Further Education and Training up to Level 6 on the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ) and is staffed by a professional and experienced team of Information Officers and Guidance Counsellors. We provide information and one-to-one and group guidance sessions to help you with:

*Exploring your strengths, skills, abilities and interests

*Finding out about opportunities to further your education or career

*Deciding on what’s right for you and planning your future

*Funding, grants and other supports.

Get in touch with the team today and talk to us about your options: Call FREEPHONE 1800 70 70 77 or email coursechoices@lcetb.ie.

We foster inclusion through our work in partnership with communities and learners from a diverse range of groups across the region including community groups, employers, youth initiatives, prison education, special education, and specific disadvantaged groups to provide a wide range of education and training options.

Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board and our community-partners across the region offer hundreds of free courses in the heart of your local community.

In line with Covid-19 restrictions, some courses may be delivered through a combination of online teaching and classroom-based learning at our campuses and our community-partner locations. To find out more about courses taking place in your community, go to learningandskills.ie/community.

Our Active Inclusion Support Service ensures that learners are provided with the supports they need to allow them to fully participate in their Further Education and Training course. The service assists with:

*learning support

*access to computers or technology

*help with reading, writing, maths, study skills, computer skills or improving your English language skills

*access to a learner counselling service.

To begin your learning pathway and to discover what Further Education and Training courses are available in your local area this autumn, visit learningandskills.ie.