OEM Apprenticeships offer exciting new opportunities to apprentices and employers

THERE is a huge level of interest and demand for apprenticeships throughout all business sectors in Ireland right now as learners and companies continue to see the massive benefits of this particular career path.

One exciting new apprenticeship is the Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) apprenticeship which powers the Original Equipment Manufacturing, Installation and Services industry.

This industry sells to national and international markets and their products are for use in the agricultural, transportation, materials handling, quarrying, construction equipment, food processing, recycling handling and allied industries.

If you love working with your hands, creating things and problem solving, and the idea of working with mechanics, machinery, electronics or robotics appeals to you, then this could be the perfect career for you.

Choosing OEM will give you the opportunity to work with a variety of engineering disciplines while using components and processes to assemble, manufacture and service original equipment.

Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board is delighted to be a collaborating provider with Cavan and Monaghan Education and Training Board on this new 3-year programme supported by a range of stakeholders including QQI, SOLAS, Enterprise Ireland, and ETBI.

This apprenticeship consists of 16 weeks off-the-job training in years 1 and 2 in a College of Further Education and Training, with 14 weeks in year 3, with the rest of the time on-the-job applying these skills in the workplace.

It boasts a broad range of modules including industrial robotics and PLC’S, testing and measuring of electronic systems, electrical and electronic technology, analytics and problem-solving and mechatronics. It also includes health and safety, OEM practices and operations management, team leadership, applied engineering, engineering drawings and a capstone work-based project.

On successful completion of this new QQI Level 6 Major Award, participants will have the opportunity to progress into supervisory and management roles. You will also be eligible to apply to a range of degree programmes in the third level sector.

The programme is fully funded which means there are no fees and you are paid while you work and study. You will be supported by an experienced and dedicated teaching team in the College of Further Education and Training and mentors in the workplace who will help and guide you.

This is a brilliant option for those of you who have completed your Leaving Certificate and are interested in following your dream job. It is also a fantastic option for mature applicants who may be working in another industry but the pandemic has made you realise that you are not in the right career and would like to pursue your true passion.

Backed by Enterprise Ireland, it also serves to fill the skills gap faced by Irish equipment manufacturers and offers participants a rewarding and exciting career path from the moment your apprenticeship begins.

For employers, this is an excellent opportunity for you to recruit talented new apprentices who are passionate about their chosen career path in mechanical, robotic and electronic engineering. You can also avail of the Government Incentivisation Scheme while improving your employee expertise, retention and loyalty within your company.

Entry requirements

If you are interested in applying for an OEM apprenticeship you will need to secure a placement with a SOLAS-approved employer.

You will also need to meet the minimum standard under various criteria which can be found on our website.

Applicants should apply through their employer who will complete the registration process.

To become an OEM apprentice or an OEM employer, check out more details on our website.