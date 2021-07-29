Limerick company is opening new doors to careers in manufacturing

Profile Developments was established on September 21, 1984. It is based in Glin, County Limerick and it employs over 250 staff. It is the leading manufacturer of Composite Doors. It produces a selection of doors including the Palladio Door Collection, vacuum formed door panels and flat infill door panels direct to the trade in Ireland.
Profile Developments has built a reputation second to none when it comes to providing a competitive, quality focused service. It offers one of the most energy efficient doors on the market. Profile Developments is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence and service to our loyal customers and take pride in our dedicated and skilled team of staff.
Roles Available:
n Maintenance Electrician
n CNC Router Operators
n Semi-skilled operatives (carpentry or paining & decorating)
n General Operators
n Store Keeper / Warehouse operator
To apply please submit your cv to hr@profile developments.com
We are an equal opportunities employer
