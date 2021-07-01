King John’s Castle – Step inside Limerick’s most iconic landmark

LOCATED at the heart of Limerick City’s medieval quarter, step inside the walls of King John’s Castle.

Explore the castle’s interactive exhibition, enjoy magnificent views and experience the lifestyle of a Norman soldier.

The attraction’s state of the art interpretive centre and exhibition showcases not only the history of the castle but also 800 years of dramatic local history.

21st century touch screen technology, 3D models and discovery drawers are among the exciting techniques that will connect you to tales of siege and warfare. A dazzling array of computer generated animations and ghostly projections greet you at every turn as you travel back through time to Limerick of old.

In the castle’s spacious outdoor courtyard, visitors can try their hand at a series of Medieval Courtyard Games suitable for all ages to engage and enjoy.

From medieval archery and hopscotch to noughts and crosses, horseshoe throwing and tug of war, you’ll get a sense of the bustling activity that once took place in this vast courtyard during Medieval times.

Meet the castle characters who are on hand to teach you the art of these impressive games and hear tales of medieval warfare endured in this extraordinary and iconic fortress!

One of the must do activities during any visit to King John’s Castle is to climb the ancient towers for spectacular views across the River Shannon and Limerick City. The view from the top is second to none and boasts some of the best selfie spots Limerick City has to offer.

On selected dates throughout Summer 2021, visitors can also absorb stunning views across Limerick City while abseiling the castle’s historic walls.

For more information or to book tickets visit kingjohnscastle.com.

*SPONSORED CONTENT