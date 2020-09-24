BREAKING: Three arrested following significant drugs seizure in County Clare

Gardaí have arrested three people following the seizure over €100,000 worth of suspected drugs in County Clare.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs, gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the members of the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in Spancilhill, near Ennis shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

"During the course of the search, gardaí seized €100,000 of cocaine and a quantity of cannabis herb. Cannabis plants with an estimated value of €1,600 were also seized from a small grow house which was found inside the house," said a garda spokesperson.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, and a woman in her 30s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at garda Stations in County Clare under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Commenting on the seizure and arrests, Chief Superintendent Sean Colleran said: "This is a significant seizure of suspected drugs by our drugs unit here in County Clare. Drugs have such a negative impact on so many lives and have no place in our community. All members of An Garda Síochána are dedicated to carry out operations and investigations that will help protect the community we serve."