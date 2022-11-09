Search

In Pictures: Limerick sides in Munster Schools Cup action

09 Nov 2022 12:30 PM

ACTION continued in the Munster Schools Cup competitions this week.

In Group A of the Munster Schools Senior Cup preliminary round, Ardscoil Ris defeated Bandon Grammar School 34-7 at Musgrave Park on Tuesday afternoon. The Limerick side led the game 22-7 at half-time.

Ardscoil had first half tries from Alan Fitzgerald, who grabbed a brace, and Sam Brown, while Aaron Byrnes kicked a penalty and two conversions.

The North Circular Road side then added two more tries in the second period through Sam Connolly and Joe Costello, with Adam Jordan converting.

Meanwhile, Limerick rivals Castletroy College and St Munchin's College played a fixture in Castletroy with the Corbally side recording victory.

The St Munchin's tries were scored by Tom Wood, Charlie Grace, David Keane, Ruairi Walshe Kelly and Donal Kenny. Wood also added two conversions.

Castletroy College replied with tries from Darragh McMahon, Sam Lynch and Jamie Conway. Oisin Williams and Liam Glynn added conversions.

Photographer Brendan Gleeson was on duty for the Limerick Leader at the meeting of Castletroy College and St Munchin's College at Castletroy.

