In PICTURES: Mixed day for Limerick sides in Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup

ST MUNCHIN'S College made a winning start to the preliminary round stages of the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup when defeating local rivals Crescent College Comprehensive in a free-scoring game at Dooradoyle on Wednesday afternoon.

St Munchin's outscored Cup holders Crescent by nine tries to four in a highly entertaining Group B contest.

The Corbally laid the foundation for this victory in the opening half after which they enjoyed a 31-5 advantage, scoring five tries through Callum Black, Tadhg O'Brien, Matt Te Pou, Gordon Wood as well as a try off a well-executed maul. Out-half Cillian O'Connor kicked the remaining points.

St Munchin's scored four more tries after the restart with Oisin Pepper helping himself to a brace, while Jake O'Riordan and Adam Cusack also dotting down.

Crescent College, who lost out to CBC in their opening fixture, replied with four tries of their own scored by Michael O'Mara, Mark Fitzgerald, Joe McEnery and Ryan Godfrey.

Also in Group B, Glenstal Abbey School, winners over Castletroy College in the opening round, suffered a heavy defeat to CBC, of Cork, at Lansdowne. The Leesiders ran in nine tries in all.

In Group A, Ardscoil Ris defeated amalgamation side Munster CSP 20-5 in their second fixture in the competition at Fitzgerald Park on Wednesday evening.

The sides were tied 5-5 at half-time, with Alan Fitzgerald bagging the Limerick side's first half try. Ardscoil then added two more tries after the restart, including a second one for Fitzgerald, while Joe Costelloe also dotted down.

Aaron Byrnes kicked a penalty goal and conversion for the winners.

The fifth Limerick side competing in this season's Munster Schools Senior Cup preliminary round stage, Castletroy College, are on a bye week in their five-team group.

Photographer Adrian Butler was on duty for the Limerick Leader at the meeting of Crescent College Comprehensive and St Munchin's College at Dooradoyle this Wednesday.

Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPREHENSIVE: Jed O'Dwyer; Michael O'Mara, Joe McEnery, Ben Gallagher, Sean Morrissey, Eoin O'Callaghan, Marcus Lyons (C); Mark Fitzgerald, Fionn Casserly, Cathal Lanigan-Ryan, Sean Magee, Conor Ryan, Conor Clery, Jonathan Byrne, Daniel Magee. Replacements: Alex McNamara, Aleks Reddan, Denis O'Dwyer, Robert Farrell, Cillian Kelly, Andrew Ahearne, Ryan Godfrey, Rory Donnarumma, Mark Molloy, Evan Bennett.

ST MUNCHIN'S COLLEGE: Matthew Te Pou; Adam Cusack, Oisin Pepper, Gordon Wood, Conor McCarthy, Cillian O'Connor, Jake O'Riordan; Rian Burke, Peter Dougan, Tadhg O'Brien, Mark Walsh, Callum Black, Danny Williamson, Oisin Minogue, Liam Angermann. Replacements: Ben Noonan, Oskars Vitolins, Sean Rice, Matthew Dillon, Tommy O'Driscoll, Rory McDermott, David Keane, Azad Mohamad, Eoin McGurian, Luke Garcia-Breen.

ARDSCOIL RIS: Adam Jordan, Harry Cowton, Sam Brown, Josh Dillon, Alan Fitzgerald; Aaron Byrnes, Evin Crowe; Joe Costelloe, Aaron McNamara, Emmett Calvey (Capt), Adam Shawyer, Sam Connolly, Scott Gleeson, Alex Kennedy, Kieran Shvaibovich. Replacements: Killian McNamara, Darragh Custy, Jibril Koura, Matt Danaher, Colin McCarthy, Daniel Collins, Alan Roche, Conor Dowling, Ricky Shanahan, Tommy Hourigan.

GLENSTAL ABBEY SCHOOL: Eoghan Tucker; Seamus Hanly, Ciaran Woodcock, Michael Bennett, Riain Concannon; Darragh Lehane, Finn Connolly; Harry Gleeson, Paddy Frawley, Jonathan Cunningham-Ash, Edward Keena, Ben Gabor, Pierce O'Neill, Mark Kennedy, Garvan Woodcock. Replacements: Walid Muhtaseb, Cillian O'Donovan, Sean McCormack, Brendan Collins, Sam O'Farrell.