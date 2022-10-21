Limerick rugby fixtures - Friday, October 21 to Thursday, October 27

This is a busy period for Limerick club rugby fixtures
LIMERICK rugby fixtures for the period from Friday, October 21 to Thursday, October 27.
Fixtures are correct at the time of being published but are subject to change.
Kick-off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.
Friday, October 21
Junior 2 League South:Bandon v Clonakilty, Bandon, 7.30pm;
Dunmanway v Old Christians, Rathcooney, 8pm;
Highfield v Dolphin, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;
Muskerry v Cobh Pirates, Cobh, 7.30pm;
Boys North Under 13 Development League: Ennis Black v Thomond-Richmond, Ennis, 7.30pm;
Boys Schools Under 16 Friendly: Glenstal Abbey School v Ennis, 4GUL, 7pm;
Saturday, October 22
Energia Women's All Ireland League: Ballincollig v U.L. Bohemian, Tanner Park,3pm;
Cooke v Wicklow, Shaws Bridge,5pm;
Galwegians v Railway Union, Crowley Park,5pm;
Old Belvedere v Blackrock College, Ollie Campbell Park,5pm;
Munster Senior Clubs League 2C:Dolphin v Bruff, Musgrave Park;
Gleeson League North Section A:Listowel v Newcastle West, Listowel;
Old Crescent v Chorca Dhuibhne, Takumi Park;
Richmond v Ardscoil Old Boys, Canal Bank;
Section B:Garryowen v Kilrush, Dooradoyle;
St. Senan's v Shannon, Jim Slattery Park,
Thomond v U.L. Bohemian-Newport, Liam Fitzgerald Park,
Section C:Fethard v Kilfeacle, Fethard,
Thurles v Galbally-Muskerry, Thurles,
Waterpark v Clanwilliam, Ballinakill;
Donal Walsh Under 20 Trophy: Old Crescent v U.L. Bohemian, Takumi Park;
Young Munster v Shannon, Tom Clifford Park;
Bank of Ireland Boys Club Under 18 League Conference 4:Bandon v Skibbereen,Bandon,12pm;
Bank of Ireland Boys Club Under 16 League Conference 2:Killorglin v Tralee,Killorglin,12pm;
Boys South Under 18 League Group A:Bandon v Skibbereen,Bandon,12pm;
Group C:Mallow v Ballincollig, Mallow,12pm;
Muskerry v Kanturk,Ballyanly,12pm;
Group D:Old Christians v Fermoy,Rathcooney, 12pm;
Group E:Carrigaline-Dolphin v Highfield, Musgrave Park,12pm;
Sunday's Well v Midleton, Musgrave Park,12.30pm;
South Boys Under 16 League Group A:Cobh Pirates v Cork Constitution,Cobh, 12pm;
Youghal v Crosshaven,Youghal,10am;
Group B:Clonakilty v Bantry Bay, The Vale,12pm;
Skibbereen v Bandon,Skibbereen,12pm;
Group C:Kanturk v Ballincollig,Kanturk,12pm;
Muskerry v Mallow,Ballyanly,12pm;
Group D:Fermoy v Dolphin,Fermoy,12.30pm;
Group E:Midleton v Highfield, Towns Park,1pm;
South Boys Under 14 League Group A:Dunmanway v Clonakilty Green, Dunmanway,12pm;
Skibbereen v Bantry Bay, Skibbereen, 12pm;
Group B:Carrigaline v Clonakilty Red, The Vale,2pm;
Group C:Ballincollig v Mallow, Tanner Park,12pm;
Group E:Midleton v Cobh Pirates, Towns Park,11am;
South Boys Under 13 League Group A:Bandon v Clonakilty Green,Bandon,10am;
Group D:Fermoy v Muskerry, Fermoy, 11.30am;
West Boys Under 14 League: Charleville v Killorglin,Charleville,10am;
Chorca Dhuibhne v Tralee,Ballydavid,10am;
Listowel v Abbeyfeale,Listowel;
Bank of Ireland Girls Under 16 League Conference 1:Carrick-Thurles v Ballincollig-Dolphin,Thurles, 2pm;
Fethard v Clonakilty Green,Fethard,11am;
Midleton-Youghal v Mallow-Mitchelstown,Towns Park,1pm;
Conference 2:Clonakilty Red v Killarney,The Vale,12.30am;
Skibbereen v Bandon,Skibbereen,3.30pm;
Tralee v Dunmanway-Bantry Bay,Tralee,1am;
Conference 3:Ballina-Killaloe v Ennis, Clairsford,11am;
Bruff v U.L. Bohemian,Kilballyowen Park,11am;
Kilrush v Shannon,Kilrush,11am;
Girls Under 16 Development League: Kinsale v Waterpark,Kinsale,11am;
Old Christians v Scariff,Rathcooney,11am;
Girls Under 14 League Conference 1: Ballina-Killaloe-Scariff v Shannon,Scariff,11am;
Old Crescent v Bruff,Takumi Park,11am;
Boys Schools Under 19 Friendly:Blackrock College v P.B.C.,Blackrock,12pm;
Blackrock College B v P.B.C. B, Blackrock,12pm;
Boys Schools Under 14 Friendly:C.B.C. v Belvedere College,Lansdowne,11.30am;
C.B.C. B v Belvedere College B,Lansdowne,11.30am;
C.B.C. C v Belvedere College C,Lansdowne,11.30am;
C.B.C. D v Belvedere College D,Lansdowne,11.30am;
Boys Under 16 Friendly:Kinsale v Mallow,Kinsale,12.30pm;
Boys Under 13 Friendly:Kinsale v Mallow,Kinsale,11am;
Sunday, October 23
Women's Open Cup: Shannon-LIT v Skibbereen,Coonagh, 1pm;
Munster Junior League Section A:Richmond v Waterpark, Richmond Park;
Junior Clubs Challenge Cup:Clonakilty v Thomond, The Vale;
Crosshaven v Bandon, Crosshaven;
Kilfeacle v Abbeyfeale, Kilfeacle;
Newcastle West v Skibbereen, Newcastle West;
Old Christians v Clanwilliam, Rathcooney;
Richmond v Waterpark, Richmond Park;
St. Mary's v Muskerry, Grove Island;
Junior Clubs Challenge Shield:Cobh Pirates v Charleville, Cobh;
Dungarvan v Killorglin,Dungarvan;
Fethard v Galbally-Mitchelstown,Fethard;
Kinsale v Ennis,Kinsale;
St. Senan's v Ballincollig,Jimmy Slattery Park;
Martin O'Sullivan Cup:Carrick-on-Suir v Killarney,Carrick-on-Suir;
Douglas v Castleisland,Castletreasure;
Scariff v Waterford City,Scariff;
Youghal v Bantry Bay,Youghal;
Munster Senior Clubs League North:Nenagh Ormond v Shannon,Nenagh;
Munster Senior Clubs League South:Cork Constitution v Cashel,Temple Hill;
South Junior 3 League:Douglas v Fermoy,Castletreasure,12.30pm;
Kanturk v Ballincollig,Kanturk,12pm;
Youghal v Sunday's Well,Youghal,12pm;
Bank of Ireland Girls Under 18 League Conference 2:Ballincollig v Tralee,Tanner Park,11am;
Girls Under 14 League Conference 2: Carrick-Thurles-Dungarvan v Ballincollig,Dungarvan,11. 30am;
Boys East Under 15 Development League:Clanwilliam v Waterford City,Clanwilliam Park,11am;
Waterpark v Dungarvan,Ballinakill,11am;
Boys East Under 14 League Group 1:Carrick-on-Suir v Fethard,Carrick-on-Suir,11am;
Clanwilliam v Kilfeacle,Clanwilliam Park,11am;
Group 2:Thurles v Dungarvan,Thurles,11am;
Waterford City v Cashel,Waterford,11am;
Boys North Under 18 League:Ennis Red v Garryowen,Ennis,12.30pm;
Old Creacent v Ennis Black,Takumi Park,11.30am;
U.L. Bohemian-Newport v Richmond-St. Mary's,Annacotty,12pm;
Young Munster v Bruff Yellow,Derryknockane,12.30pm;
Boys North Under 15 League Section 1:Bruff v Thomond-Richmond,Kilballyowen Park,11.30am;
Garryowen v Nenagh Ormond,Dooradoyle,12.30pm;
U.L. Bohemian v St. Senan's,Annacotty,11.30am;
Section 2:Ennis v Newcastle West,Ennis,11.30am;
Newport v Young Munster,Newport,11.30am;
Old Crescent v Shannon,Takumi Park,11.30am;
Boys North Under 14 League Section 1:Ennis v Old Crescent,Ennis,11.30am;
Newcastle West v Thomond-Richmond,Newcastle West,11.30am;
Young Munster v Shannon,Derryknockane,11.30am;
Boys North Under 13 Development League: Ballina-Killaloe-Scariff- Newport v Garryowen,Scariff,11.30am;
Bruff v Nenagh Ormond,Kilballyowen Park,11.30am;
Newcastle West v U.L. Bohemian,Newcastle West,11.30am;
Shannon Black v Young Munster,Coonagh,11.30am;
Shannon Blue v Ennis Red,Coonagh,11.30am;
South Boys Under 14 League Group C:Muskerry v Kanturk,Ballyanly,12pm;
Group D:Mitchelstown v Fermoy,Mitchelstown,12pm;
Old Christians v Highfield,Rathcooney,12pm;
Group E:Cork Constitution v Youghal,Temple Hill,12pm;
Boys Under 18 Friendly:Shannon v Nenagh Ormond,Coonagh,12pm;
Boys Under 14 Friendly:Nenagh Ormond v U.L. Bohemian,Nenagh,11am;
Boys Under 13 Friendly:Midleton v Clonmel,Towns Park,11.30am;
Girls Under 16 Friendly:Fermoy v Kanturk,Fermoy,11.30am;
Tuesday, October 25
Boys Schools O'Brien Cup: Intermediate School v Tarbert CBS,Killorglin,1pm
Boys Schools Munster Junior Cup Group A:St. Munchin's v Bandon Grammar School,Corbally;
Wednesday, October 26
Boys Schools Pinergy Munster Senior Cup Group A:Ardscoil Rís v Munster CSP, Liam Fitzgerald Park,6.30pm;
P.B.C. v Rockwell College,Wilton;
Group B:C.B.C. v Glenstal Abbey School,Lansdowne;
Crescent College Comp. v St. Munchin's,Crescent Comp.;
Boys School Mungret Cup:Colaiste Choilm v Midleton CBS,Tanner Park;
Boys Schools O'Brien Cup:Scoil Muire Gan Smal v St. Brogan's,Ballyanly,11am;
Boys Schools Munster Junior Cup Group A:Glenstal Abbey School v Crescent College Comp.,Glenstal;
Group B:Castletroy College v C.B.C.,Castletroy;
P.B.C. v Munster CSP,tbc,6.30pm;
Boys School Mungret Shield:Colaiste Choilm v Midleton CBS,Tanner Park;
Boys Schools Under 15 McCarthy Cup:Rockwell College v Ardscoil Rís,Rockwell;
Boys Schools Under 15 McCarthy Cup B:Rockwell College v Ardscoil Rís,Rockwell;
Boys Schools Under 15 McCarthy Cup B2:High School CBS v Glenstal Abbey School,Clonmel,2pm;
Boys School Under 16 Friendly:Ardscoil Rís v Rockwell College,Coonagh,2pm;
Ardscoil Rís B v Rockwell Colleg B,Coonagh,2pm;
Boys School Under 14 Friendly:Crescent College Comp. v Bandon Grammar School,Crescent Comp.;
Crescent College Comp. B v Bandon Grammar School B,Crescent Comp.;
High School CBS v Glenstal Abbey School,Clonmel,2pm;
Rockwell College v C.B.C.,Rockwell;
Rockwell College B v C.B.C. B,Rockwell;
Rockwell College C v C.B.C. C,Rockwell;
Thursday, October 27
Junior 2 Friendly: Waterford City v SETU Waterford,Waterford,7pm;
Boys Schools Bowen Series: Castletroy College v St. Munchin's, Castletroy;
Glenstal Abbey School v Ardscoil Rís, Glenstal;
