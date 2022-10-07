Search

07 Oct 2022

Top flight Limerick derby tops bill of All-Ireland League fixtures

Shannon RFC scrum-half Aran Hehir gets his pass away in their AIL Division 1A meeting with Terenure College on Thomond Park's back pitch last weekend | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

07 Oct 2022 8:00 PM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE second series of fixtures in the Energia All-Ireland League take place this Saturday with Limerick club looking to improve on their record of just one win from last weekend's opening round of games.

Bruff, in Division 2C, were the only one of the six Limerick clubs to record a win last Saturday.

Topping the fixture list this Saturday is the meeting of Young Munster and Garryowen in a crucial derby clash in Division 1A at Clifford Park. Kick-off at the Greenfields venue is 5pm.

Munsters' lost out narrowly, 19-18, to Munster rivals Cork Constitution at Temple Hill on Saturday, while Garryowen fell to a heavy 5-14 defeat to free-scoring Dublin University at Dooradoyle.

Also in Division 1A on Saturday, Shannon, who lost out to last season's AIL finalists Terenure College, 3-39, make the long trip to Ballymacarn Park to face Shannon at 2.30pm.

Limerick's two clubs in Division 2A will also be seeking their first wins of the new AIL season this Saturday.

The Ian Keatley-coached UL-Bohemian side, beaten by Nenagh Ormond in their opening fixture, travel to Spafield to take on Cashel while Old Crescent, who did pick up a try bonus point in their opening day, 44-27, reverse at the hands of MU Barnhall, will entertain Queen's University at Takumi Park in Rosbrien.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Bruff will look to make it back-to-back wins in the AIL following their opening round 20-18 victory over Omagh Academicals, when travelling to Spollanstown to take on Tullamore.

