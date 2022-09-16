Limerick club and schools rugby fixtures for the week September 16-21

MUNSTER rugby officials have confirmed the following fixtures for Limerick club and schools for the week September 16-21
Friday September 16
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Plate
Dolphin v Newcastle West, Musgrave Park, 8pm
U18 Friendly
Shannon v Ennis, Coonagh, 7pm
U15 Friendly
Garryowen v Young Munster, Dooradoyle, 7pm
Saturday September 17
Energia Women's All Ireland League
UL Bohemian v Railway Union, UL, 5pm
Ballincollig v Old Belvedere, Tanner Park, 5pm
Blackrock College v Cooke, Stradbrook, 5pm
Suttonians v Galwegians, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds, 5pm
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup
Clonmel v Young Munster, Clonme
Cork Constitution v Cashel, Temple Hill, 2pm
Garryowen v Nenagh Ormond, Dooradoyle
Shannon v Highfield, Coonagh
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Plate
Midleton v Old Crescent, Towns Park
Sunday's Well v U.L. Bohemian, Musgrave Park
UCC v Bruff, Mardyke
North McInerney Cup
Ardscoil Old Boys v Thomond, 4GUL
Newcastle West v Presentation, Newcastle West
Richmond v Garryowen, Canal Bank
Shannon v St. Senan's, Coonagh
U20 Friendly
Shannon v Old Wesley, Coonagh, 1pm
Sunday September 18
Transfield Cup
Newcastle West v Abbeyfeale, Newcastle West
Mansergh Cup
Newport v Galbally-Mitchelstown, Newport
Thurles v Cashel, Thurles
Waterpark v Fethard, Ballinakill
Garryowen Cup
Clanwilliam v Clonmel, Clanwilliam Park
Kilfeacle v Nenagh Ormond, Kilfeacle
Scariff v Carrick-on-Suir, Scariff
North U14 League Section 1
Newcastle West v St. Mary's-Scariff-Newport, Newcastle West, 11.30am
Old Crescent v Young Munster, Takumi Park, 11.30am
Thomond-Richmond v Shannon, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 12.30pm
North U14 League Section 2
Ballina-Killaloe v Kilrush, Clairsford,11.30am
Garryowen v Bruff, Dooradoyle, 12pm
UL Bohemian v Nenagh Ormond, Annacotty, 11.30am
U18 Friendly
Garryowen v UL Bohemian, Dooradoyle, 1pm
Young Munster v Mallow, Derryknockane, 12.30pm
U16 Friendly
Garryowen v Young Munster, Dooradoyle, 12.30pm
Wednesday September 21
North Munster U20 League Section A
Nenagh Ormond-Bruff v Old Crescent, Nenagh, 7.30pm
North Munster U20 League Section B
Young Munster v UL Bohemian, Tom Clifford Park, 7.30pm
Schools Limerick Senior City Cup
Castletroy College v Crescent College Comp., Castletroy
Glenstal Abbey School v Ardscoil Rís, Glenstal;
Bowen Shield
St Munchins v Crescent College Comp., Corbally
CBC v Bandon Grammar School, Lansdowne
PBC v Rockwell College, Wilton
Schools Limerick Junior City Cup
Crescent College Comp. v Ardscoil Rís, Crescent Comp., 2pm
Glenstal Abbey School v Castletroy College, Glenstal
St Munchins v Roscrea CS, Corbally
Schools McCarthy Cup
CBC v Ardscoil Rís, Lansdowne, 2pm
Castletroy College v St Munchins, Castletroy
Crescent College Comp. v Bandon Grammar School, Crescent Comp
Rockwell College v PBC, Rockwell;
Schools McCarthy Cup B
CBC v Ardscoil Rís, Lansdowne, 2pm
Crescent College Comp. v Bandon Grammar School, Crescent Comp
Rockwell College v PBC, Rockwell
Schools McCarthy Cup B2
Villiers School v St Clements, Villiers;
Schools U19 Friendly
Castletroy College v Rockwell College, Castletroy
Castletroy College B v Rockwell College B, Castletroy
Schools U16 Friendly
Rockwell College v Kilkenny College, Rockwell
Rockwell College B v Kilkenny College B, Rockwell
Schools Under 15 Friendly
Rockwell College C v PBC C, Rockwell
Schools U14 Friendly
Castletroy College v Bandon Grammar School, Castletroy
Castletroy College B v Bandon Grammar School B, Castletroy
Rockwell College v St Munchins, Rockwell
Rockwell College B v St Munchins B, Rockwell
