16 Sept 2022

Limerick club and schools rugby fixtures for the week September 16-21

16 Sept 2022 6:30 PM

MUNSTER rugby officials have confirmed the following fixtures for Limerick club and schools for the week September 16-21

Friday September 16

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Plate

Dolphin v Newcastle West, Musgrave Park, 8pm

U18 Friendly

Shannon v Ennis, Coonagh, 7pm

U15 Friendly

Garryowen v Young Munster, Dooradoyle, 7pm

Saturday September 17 

Energia Women's All Ireland League

UL Bohemian v Railway Union, UL, 5pm

Ballincollig v Old Belvedere, Tanner Park, 5pm

Blackrock College v Cooke, Stradbrook, 5pm

Suttonians v Galwegians, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds, 5pm

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup

Clonmel v Young Munster, Clonme

Cork Constitution v Cashel, Temple Hill, 2pm

Garryowen v Nenagh Ormond, Dooradoyle

Shannon v Highfield, Coonagh

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Plate

Midleton v Old Crescent, Towns Park

Sunday's Well v U.L. Bohemian, Musgrave Park

UCC v Bruff, Mardyke

North McInerney Cup

Ardscoil Old Boys v Thomond, 4GUL

Newcastle West v Presentation, Newcastle West

Richmond v Garryowen, Canal Bank

Shannon v St. Senan's, Coonagh

U20 Friendly

Shannon v Old Wesley, Coonagh, 1pm

Sunday September 18

Transfield Cup

Newcastle West v Abbeyfeale, Newcastle West

Mansergh Cup

Newport v Galbally-Mitchelstown, Newport

Thurles v Cashel, Thurles

Waterpark v Fethard, Ballinakill

Garryowen Cup

Clanwilliam v Clonmel, Clanwilliam Park

Kilfeacle v Nenagh Ormond, Kilfeacle

Scariff v Carrick-on-Suir, Scariff

North U14 League Section 1

Newcastle West v St. Mary's-Scariff-Newport, Newcastle West, 11.30am

Old Crescent v Young Munster, Takumi Park, 11.30am

Thomond-Richmond v Shannon, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 12.30pm

North U14 League Section 2

Ballina-Killaloe v Kilrush, Clairsford,11.30am

Garryowen v Bruff, Dooradoyle, 12pm

UL Bohemian v Nenagh Ormond, Annacotty, 11.30am

U18 Friendly

Garryowen v UL Bohemian, Dooradoyle, 1pm

Young Munster v Mallow, Derryknockane, 12.30pm

U16 Friendly

Garryowen v Young Munster, Dooradoyle, 12.30pm

Wednesday September 21

North Munster U20 League Section A

Nenagh Ormond-Bruff v Old Crescent, Nenagh, 7.30pm

North Munster U20 League Section B

Young Munster v UL Bohemian, Tom Clifford Park, 7.30pm

Schools Limerick Senior City Cup

Castletroy College v Crescent College Comp., Castletroy

Glenstal Abbey School v Ardscoil Rís, Glenstal;         

Bowen Shield

St Munchins v Crescent College Comp., Corbally

CBC v Bandon Grammar School, Lansdowne

PBC v Rockwell College, Wilton

Schools Limerick Junior City Cup

Crescent College Comp. v Ardscoil Rís, Crescent Comp., 2pm

Glenstal Abbey School v Castletroy College, Glenstal

St Munchins v Roscrea CS, Corbally        

Schools McCarthy Cup

CBC v Ardscoil Rís, Lansdowne, 2pm

Castletroy College v St Munchins, Castletroy

Crescent College Comp. v Bandon Grammar School, Crescent Comp

Rockwell College v PBC, Rockwell;

Schools McCarthy Cup B

CBC v Ardscoil Rís, Lansdowne, 2pm

Crescent College Comp. v Bandon Grammar School, Crescent Comp

Rockwell College v PBC, Rockwell

Schools McCarthy Cup B2

Villiers School v St Clements, Villiers;

Schools U19 Friendly

Castletroy College v Rockwell College, Castletroy

Castletroy College B v Rockwell College B, Castletroy

Schools U16 Friendly

Rockwell College v Kilkenny College, Rockwell

Rockwell College B v Kilkenny College B, Rockwell

Schools Under 15 Friendly

Rockwell College C v PBC C, Rockwell

Schools U14 Friendly

Castletroy College v Bandon Grammar School, Castletroy

Castletroy College B v Bandon Grammar School B, Castletroy

Rockwell College v St Munchins, Rockwell

Rockwell College B v St Munchins B, Rockwell

Local News

