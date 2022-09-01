Search

01 Sept 2022

Old Crescent host Old Belvedere for 75th anniversary celebrations

Old Crescent host Old Belvedere for 75th anniversary celebrations

Old Crescent RFC host Old Belvedere at Takumi Park on Saturday as part of their 75th anniversary celebrations

01 Sept 2022 8:00 PM

OLD Crescent RFC will, this week, kick off a series of events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the club in 1947.

Old Belvedere RFC will be the visitors to Takumi Park on this Saturday, September 3 to take on the home side with a 3pm kick-off.

Both clubs share Jesuit foundations with 'Belvo' having being formed following a general meeting in Belvedere College, Dublin in 1919 whilst Old Crescent were founded by Rev. J.G Guinane S.J. from the successful Munster Schools Senior Cup-winning Crescent College team he coached.

The clubs have maintained a great relationship down through the years, first playing several times in the 1950s and all at Old Crescent are delighted to welcome Old Belvedere to Rosbrien this week to celebrate with us.

There will be a pre-match gala lunch at 1pm when we will welcome our visitors and places are filling up quickly. To book your place at the lunch ring Eddie Frost (086 3537085) or Dale Harrow (086 3447197).

Several other events will take place throughout the season including a dinner dance on Saturday, November 19 in the Clayton Hotel.

