25 Aug 2022

Munster Rugby coach Graham Rowntree: 'Dave Kilcoyne is champing at the bit' for return to action

Munster Rugby coach Graham Rowntree: 'Dave Kilcoyne is champing at the bit to get back playing'

Munster Rugby prop Dave Kilcoyne

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

25 Aug 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby head coach Graham Rowntree says international prop Dave Kilcoyne is 'champing at the bit' to get back out on the pitch after recovering from injury.

Limerick prop Kilcoyne missed the end of Munster's season and Ireland's tour to New Zealand in the summer after missing the final two months of the season due to a neck injury which required surgery.

However, 33-year-old Kilcoyne has now returned to full training and is in line to make his return to action in the early rounds of the new URC season.

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree said: "He (Dave Kilcoyne) literally is champing at the bit. I've not seen him in as good a condition as he is now. He was disappointed with how the season ended but he has worked as hard as he can.

"Our roster is stocked with some pretty good looseheads currently so it's going to be good competition for selection in Round 1. He will certainly be available around the early rounds, so it's a big headache for me."

Rowntree declined to reveal a potential comeback date for Munster's injured second-row RG Snyman. 

Rowntree did say that South African World Cup winner will not be available for the opening rounds of the URC season.

“I’m not going to give you a date, I can’t give you a date,” said Rowntree.

“Not initially, put it that way. We are not, I am not going to rush RG Snyman back but he won’t be available to us initially.”

