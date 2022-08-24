Search

24 Aug 2022

Graham Rowntree lavish in praise of new Munster Rugby coaches Mike Prendergast and Denis Leamy

Limerick man Mike Prendergast has joined the Munster backroom team as attack coach this season

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

24 Aug 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

NEW Munster Rugby head coach Graham Rowntree is excited to be working with two of the province's former players Mike Prendergast and Denis Leamy who have joined the coaching team this season.

Limerick man Prendergast has returned to Limerick this summer as Munster's attack coach having spent the last nine years coaching in France, most recently with Racing 92. Former Munster back-row Leamy, who is defence coach, was part of the Leinster backroom team last season.

Rowentree, Prendergast and Leamy are joined in the Munster backroom team by Andi Kyriacou who has been promoted from his role in the academy.

Head coach Rowntree, who has succeeded Johann van Graan in the role, said he couldn't speak highly enough of Leamy.

"A quiet man but very good at getting his point across. He gets emotional when he needs to," Rowntree said.

"He is up and down in his meetings in terms of his emotion, which is important, and our lads are really buying into how he's doing things. He has a presence in front of the group. He's been good so far, very good so far, very good.

"He's our defence coach and essentially as a coach, you're mentoring young players all the time and he's worked hard to build relationships with young and old players.

"I can't speak highly enough about Denis. He quietly goes about his business and within the group, we all gel well together. I'm a big fan of Denis."

Rowntree said he knew former Munster scrum-half Prendergast was the right fit for his new-look backroom team after speaking to the Limerick man.

"I had good reports about Mike and his coaching, I did my research with players and coaches who worked with him. Having approached him, I knew he was the right fit instantly," Rowntree said.

"A very warm character, knowledgeable, easy to get on with, and again the lads are enjoying bouncing off him. He's good craic to have around the place.

"I had heard good reports and he's got that affinity and that association, which I believe is important. So far, so good with Mike."

Munster play the first of two pre-season friendlies this Friday evening when facing Gloucester at Musgrave Park, 7.30pm.

