Munster Rugby's injury boost ahead of pre-season friendly fixtures

Munster Rugby prop Dave Kilcoyne
THE Munster Rugby squad has been continuing their pre-season training programme at the High Performance Centre at UL this week.
Preparations for the new season will step up another notch on Monday ahead of the province's opening pre-season fixture against Gloucester next Friday at Musgrave Park (7.30pm).
There is good news for new signing Antoine Frisch (shoulder) as he has joined full team training.
IN a further boost for the squad, prop Dave Kilcoyne (neck) and Liam Coombes (toe) have both returned to full team training after recovering from their respective injuries.
John Hodnett (knee) is also nearing a return as he increases his training load.
As South African-born forward RG Snyman’s reintegration to team training continues after a lengthy lay-off, the lock is not available for the opening rounds of the season.
Unavailable: Andrew Conway (knee), Jack Daly (knee), RG Snyman (knee).
