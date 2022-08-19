Search

19 Aug 2022

Munster Rugby names U19 Boys, U18 Boys Schools and U18 Boys Clubs sides to face Leinster

Munster Rugby names U19 Boys, U18 Boys Schools and U18 Boys Clubs sides to face Leinster

Oscar Davey, of Crescent College Comprehensive, starts at out-half for the Munster U18 Schools side which faces Leinster in Dublin tomorrow

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

19 Aug 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby's age-grade matchday squads have been named for this weekend’s first round of Interprovincials with the U19 Boys, U18 Boys Schools and U18 Boys Clubs all taking on their Leinster counterparts in Energia Park on Saturday.

Munster U18 Boys Clubs v Leinster (KO 1pm, Energia Park)

15. David Kelliher (Waterpark RFC)

14. Casey Whelan (Cobh Pirates RFC)

13. Michael O’Donovan (Bantry Bay RFC)

12. Eoghan Smyth (Midleton RFC)

11. Ryan Delaney (Highfield RFC)

10. Dylan Hicks (c) (Bantry Bay RFC)

9. Zach Allen (Kinsale RFC)

1. Darragh O’Connell (Muskerry RFC)

2. Ewan Kennedy (Sundays Well RFC)

3. Alex Hamilton (Cobh Pirates RFC)

4. David Scanlon (Waterpark RFC)

5. Cillian Ryan (Nenagh Ormond RFC)

6. Christian Foley (Abbeyfeale RFC)

7. Daithi Byrnes (Old Crescent RFC)

8. Ted O’Callaghan (Kinsale RFC)

Replacements: 

16. Luke Fitzgerald (Tralee RFC)

17. Darragh McDonald (Clonakilty RFC)

18. Tiernan O’Connell (Midleton RFC)

19. Oluwanifemi Giwa (Cashel RFC)

20. Andrew Purcell (Kilrush RFC)

21. Aaron Roulston (Young Munster RFC)

22. Luca Cleary (Ennis RFC)

23. Mason Cawley (Nenagh Ormond RFC)

Munster U19 Boys v Leinster (KO 3pm, Energia Park)

15. Ben O’Connor (Presentation Brothers College)

14. Oisin Pepper (St Munchin’s College)

13. Stephen Kiely (Castletroy College)

12. Rory O’Shaughnessy (Presentation Brothers College)

11. Sean Condon (Presentation Brothers College)

10. Cillian O’Connor (St Munchin’s College)

9. Jake O’Riordan (Cistercian College Roscrea)

1. Max Duggan (Crescent College Comprehensive)

2. Danny Sheahan (Presentation Brothers College)

3. Michael Long (Rockwell College)

4. Kamil Nowak (Christian Brothers College)

5. Evan O’Connell (Castletroy College)

6. Sean Edogbo (Cobh Pirates RFC)

7. Jacob Sheahan (Presentation Brothers College)

8. Brian Gleeson (Rockwell College)

Replacements: 

16. Adam Wrona (Christian Brothers College)

17. Finn Cowhig (Presentation Brothers College)

18. Rory Doody (Bantry Bay RFC)

19. Adam Sheehan (Crescent College Comprehensive)

20. Jack Somers (Skibbereen RFC)

21. Kyle Reid (Midleton RFC)

22. Aaron Quirke (Cobh Pirates RFC)

23. Harry Long (Ardscoil Rís)

Munster U18 Schools v Leinster (KO 5pm, Energia Park)

15. Jed O’Dwyer (Crescent College Comprehensive)

14. Tom Coughlan (Presentation Brothers College)

13. Gene O’Leary Kareem (Presentation Brothers College)

12. Gavin O’Riordan (Christian Brothers College)

11. Matt Te Pau (St Munchin’s College)

10. Oscar Davey (Crescent College Comprehensive)

9. Marcus Lyons (Crescent College Comprehensive)

1. Mark Fitzgerald (Crescent College Comprehensive)

2. Fionn Casserly (Crescent College Comprehensive)

3. Emmet Calvey (Ardscoil Rís)

4. Eanna McCarthy (Christian Brothers College)

5. Michael Foy (Christian Brothers College)

6. Jack Ryan (c) (Rockwell College)

7. Oisin Minogue (St Munchin’s College)

8. Luke Murphy (Ardscoil Rís)

Replacements:

16. George Good (Christian Brothers College)

17. Harry Gleeson (Glenstal Abbey)

18. Joe Costello (Ardscoil Rís)

19. Callum Black (St Munchin’s College)

20. Rían Burke (St Munchin’s College)

21. Rory McDermott (St Munchin’s College)

22. Conor McCarthy (St Munchin’s College)

23. Adam Cusack (St Munchin’s College)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media