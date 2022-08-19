Munster Rugby names U19 Boys, U18 Boys Schools and U18 Boys Clubs sides to face Leinster

Oscar Davey, of Crescent College Comprehensive, starts at out-half for the Munster U18 Schools side which faces Leinster in Dublin tomorrow
MUNSTER Rugby's age-grade matchday squads have been named for this weekend’s first round of Interprovincials with the U19 Boys, U18 Boys Schools and U18 Boys Clubs all taking on their Leinster counterparts in Energia Park on Saturday.
Munster U18 Boys Clubs v Leinster (KO 1pm, Energia Park)
15. David Kelliher (Waterpark RFC)
14. Casey Whelan (Cobh Pirates RFC)
13. Michael O’Donovan (Bantry Bay RFC)
12. Eoghan Smyth (Midleton RFC)
11. Ryan Delaney (Highfield RFC)
10. Dylan Hicks (c) (Bantry Bay RFC)
9. Zach Allen (Kinsale RFC)
1. Darragh O’Connell (Muskerry RFC)
2. Ewan Kennedy (Sundays Well RFC)
3. Alex Hamilton (Cobh Pirates RFC)
4. David Scanlon (Waterpark RFC)
5. Cillian Ryan (Nenagh Ormond RFC)
6. Christian Foley (Abbeyfeale RFC)
7. Daithi Byrnes (Old Crescent RFC)
8. Ted O’Callaghan (Kinsale RFC)
Replacements:
16. Luke Fitzgerald (Tralee RFC)
17. Darragh McDonald (Clonakilty RFC)
18. Tiernan O’Connell (Midleton RFC)
19. Oluwanifemi Giwa (Cashel RFC)
20. Andrew Purcell (Kilrush RFC)
21. Aaron Roulston (Young Munster RFC)
22. Luca Cleary (Ennis RFC)
23. Mason Cawley (Nenagh Ormond RFC)
Munster U19 Boys v Leinster (KO 3pm, Energia Park)
15. Ben O’Connor (Presentation Brothers College)
14. Oisin Pepper (St Munchin’s College)
13. Stephen Kiely (Castletroy College)
12. Rory O’Shaughnessy (Presentation Brothers College)
11. Sean Condon (Presentation Brothers College)
10. Cillian O’Connor (St Munchin’s College)
9. Jake O’Riordan (Cistercian College Roscrea)
1. Max Duggan (Crescent College Comprehensive)
2. Danny Sheahan (Presentation Brothers College)
3. Michael Long (Rockwell College)
4. Kamil Nowak (Christian Brothers College)
5. Evan O’Connell (Castletroy College)
6. Sean Edogbo (Cobh Pirates RFC)
7. Jacob Sheahan (Presentation Brothers College)
8. Brian Gleeson (Rockwell College)
Replacements:
16. Adam Wrona (Christian Brothers College)
17. Finn Cowhig (Presentation Brothers College)
18. Rory Doody (Bantry Bay RFC)
19. Adam Sheehan (Crescent College Comprehensive)
20. Jack Somers (Skibbereen RFC)
21. Kyle Reid (Midleton RFC)
22. Aaron Quirke (Cobh Pirates RFC)
23. Harry Long (Ardscoil Rís)
Munster U18 Schools v Leinster (KO 5pm, Energia Park)
15. Jed O’Dwyer (Crescent College Comprehensive)
14. Tom Coughlan (Presentation Brothers College)
13. Gene O’Leary Kareem (Presentation Brothers College)
12. Gavin O’Riordan (Christian Brothers College)
11. Matt Te Pau (St Munchin’s College)
10. Oscar Davey (Crescent College Comprehensive)
9. Marcus Lyons (Crescent College Comprehensive)
1. Mark Fitzgerald (Crescent College Comprehensive)
2. Fionn Casserly (Crescent College Comprehensive)
3. Emmet Calvey (Ardscoil Rís)
4. Eanna McCarthy (Christian Brothers College)
5. Michael Foy (Christian Brothers College)
6. Jack Ryan (c) (Rockwell College)
7. Oisin Minogue (St Munchin’s College)
8. Luke Murphy (Ardscoil Rís)
Replacements:
16. George Good (Christian Brothers College)
17. Harry Gleeson (Glenstal Abbey)
18. Joe Costello (Ardscoil Rís)
19. Callum Black (St Munchin’s College)
20. Rían Burke (St Munchin’s College)
21. Rory McDermott (St Munchin’s College)
22. Conor McCarthy (St Munchin’s College)
23. Adam Cusack (St Munchin’s College)
