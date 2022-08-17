Search

17 Aug 2022

Munster Rugby prove big hit with United Rugby Championship TV viewers

Over 34 million fans tuned into the inaugural United Rugby Championship season

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

17 Aug 2022 6:30 PM

MUNSTER Rugby proved a big hit with TV audiences during the inaugural United Rugby Championship season.

In the Top 10 most watched games of the regular season, Munster Rugby featured five times, the Cell C Sharks were involved in three with Ospreys, Ulster and the DHL Stormers appeared twice.

The most watched derby games of the season all took place in Ireland, with Munster’s R10 clash with Ulster drawing in 523k in a game that was also No 5 in the list of Top 10 most watched in the regular season. Munster also feature in four of the Top 5 derby audiences.

The United Rugby Championship confirmed that the audience for the entire 2021/22 season reached a high mark of 34.6million across 7,000-plus hours of coverage.

The most watched game in the regular season was Ospreys’ Round 3 game with Cell C Sharks which was viewed by a combined audience of 581k on BBC Wales, SuperSport and Premier Sports.

1. R3 Ospreys v Cell C Sharks  580,026
2. R3 Cardiff v Vodacom Bulls 560,886
3. R2 Munster v DHL Stormers 538,909
4. R6 Cell C Sharks v Scarlets 531,421
5. R10 Munster v Ulster 523,707
6. R4 Munster v Connacht 521,110
7. R1 Munster v Cell C Sharks 484,267
8. R5 Ospreys v Munster 480,652
9. R4 Ulster v Emirates Lions 468,993
10. R4 Dragons v DHL Stormers 445,471

Most Watched Clubs:

Helped by their appearance in the URC Grand Final, the DHL Stormers were the most viewed team in the league with their total audience coming in at over 7.2million. The URC champions are followed by the Vodacom Bulls, Munster, Cell C Sharks and Leinster for audiences across the entire season.

The DHL Stormers and Munster were the most watched teams in South Africa and Ireland, respectively with Ospreys leading the interest in Wales, Benetton were No 1 in Italy and Edinburgh topped the pile in Scotland.

Derby matches which are at the heart of the tribal rivalries in the URC also performed well with only one South African fixture breaking the dominance of the all-Irish clashes.


Top 5 Derby Audiences

R10 Munster v Ulster 523,707
R4 Munster v Connacht 521,110
R16 Ulster v Munster 428,709
R15 Munster v Leinster 402,534
R6 Leinster v Ulster 401,603 

