10 Aug 2022

Limerick club hits out at IRFU decision to ban transgender women from female contact rugby

Jerome O'Connell

10 Aug 2022 9:30 PM

LIMERICK'S newest rugby club has hit out at today's confirmation from the IRFU that is has banned transgender women from female contact rugby competitions for the forthcoming season.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the Irish Rugby Football Union said the decision was based on medical evidence and follows world rugby guidance.

However, Limerick's Sarsfields RFC has said it "vehemently" opposes "the IRFU's changes to their policy".

Sarsfields RFC is newly established - set-up as an inclusive rugby project to help ensure a positive experience for LGBTQ+ people.

The new club has set up a website and social media platforms and is inviting expressions of interest from people to join as players, officials, coaches, administration or other areas - no previous rugby experience of any kind is required.

One of the founding members is Gearóid Folan, who had played rugby with Young Munster and is qualified referee with the Munster Association of Referees.

"Sarsfields RFC are not ratified members of the IRFU. We are however working closely with the IRFU as we continue our development as an LGBTQ+ inclusive rugby offering for the mid-west. We vehemently oppose the IRFU's changes to their policy on inclusion of transgender players. It is our view that the accepted limitations within the current research should preclude unions from basing policy changes upon it. We have written to the IRFU to make our feelings known on this matter and are advocating that more is done to include transgender people in rugby," said a statement from Sarsfields RFC.

"It is heartbreaking that transgender men and women will see today's announcement and feel like rugby is not a place for them. There is a place for everyone in rugby. And, we're going to prove it," said the Limerick based club.

"We will be starting a mixed-gender non-contact rugby camp later this month. One night a week, for six weeks. There will be as much focus on fun as there will be on picking up the core skills of the game and it will be suitable for everyone from complete beginners to cup winners," said the club statement.

"Inclusivity isn't about policy. It's about standing at the gates of a rugby club and asking people to come in and be part of a community." 

Further information available on www.sarsfieldsrfc.ie

