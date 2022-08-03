Munster rugby fixtures made for 2022 Limerick Charity Cup

Limerick Charity Cup
MUNSTER rugby officials have made the fixtures for the 2022 Limerick Charity Cup.
After a number of Covid-19 hindered campaigns, the traditional early season competition kicks-off on Saturday August 27 with three quarter finals ties.
Shannon have received a bye into the semi finals.
The Parish side await the winner from a Garryowen v Young Munster quarter final, which takes place on August 27 in Tom Clifford Park at 2.30.
At the same time, August 27 at 2.30, Old Crescent host Bruff in Rosbrien's Takumi Park and UL Bohemian play Nenagh Ormond on the 4G in UL.
JJ Hanrahan and Fabienne Green, pictured at the Cashel Palace Hotel, in Tipperary on their wedding day. PIC: JJ Hanrahan Instagram page
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.