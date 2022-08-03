Search

03 Aug 2022

New LGBTQ+ rugby team Sarsfields RFC established in Limerick

Jerome O'Connell

03 Aug 2022 9:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

A new rugby club has been established in Limerick.

Sarsfields RFC has been set-up as an inclusive rugby project to help ensure a positive experience for LGBTQ+ people.

The new club has set up a website and social media platforms and is inviting expressions of interest from people to join as players, officials, coaches, administration or other areas - no previous rugby experience of any kind is required.

 One of the founding members is Gearóid Folan, who had played rugby with Young Munster and is qualified referee with the Munster Association of Referees.

“I play for Young Munsters and I’m openly gay and I know from experience that rugby clubs are committed to inclusivity,” he explained.

“The idea of Sarsfields RFC is to develop something for people who might need that extra option in order to be themselves, or to bring people together, who are looking for friends who are similar to themselves. I know several gay people who played rugby for years when they were younger and they have left the game," Folan told munsterrugby.ie 

“We were also inspired by what Cork Hellhounds are doing for their community. They have a core group of players who have been given a welcome opportunity to avail of the health, wellbeing and team spirit that sport provides. We want to find out if  a similar team would be welcome by the LGBTQ+ community in North Munster," outlined Folan, who is studying Business with Sports Management in TUS and is the founding president of his university’s LGBTQ+ society. 

Further information available on www.sarsfieldsrfc.ie

Local News

