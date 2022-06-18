Munster Rugby confirm first pre-season fixture for 2022/2023 campaign

Andrew Conway, of Munster, is tackled by Fraser Balmain, left, and Ben Morgan, of Gloucester, during the Heineken Champions Cup meeting at Kingsholm in 2019
MUNSTER Rugby has confirmed their first pre-season fixture ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.
The province will face Premiership side Gloucester at Musgrave Park on Friday, August 26.
The game will see incoming Head Coach Graham Rowntree and the new coaching team take charge of the side for the first time.
Munster and Gloucester last faced off in the 2018/19 campaign when Munster recorded two wins over the Premiership side in the Champions Cup pool stages.
Gloucester just missed out on this year’s Premiership semi-finals, ending the season two points off the top four.
Ticket details will be confirmed later this summer.
