Munster head coach Johann van Graan: "It's a big win for this group'

CLINICAL Munster claimed a first win at Scotstoun since 2016 as they overcame Glasgow Warriors 27-13 on Monday night to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign.

First half tries from Billy Holland and Fineen Wycherley, both from rolling mauls, were added to by second half efforts Gavin Coombes and Jean Kleyn in the closing stages as Johann van Graan’s men closed out their sixth successive victory to stretch their advantage at the top of Conference B.

The bonus point success in Scotland has seen Munster's advantage over second-placed Scarlets increase to 11 points.

Afterwards Munster head coach Johann van Graan said: "For this group, this is a big win for us. We hadn't won here for quite a bit.

"Glasgow is a tough side and there have been a lot of Munster-Glasgow battles. There were big moments in this game, the counter ruck with about 10 minutes to go under our own sticks, so I'm really glad abut this one.

"It is a real squad effort. I thought Craig (Casey) and Ben (Healy) did well under difficult conditions. I thought the forward pack gave them a lot of dominance.

"I felt we mauled and scrummed very well tonight.

"We lost our captain (Billy Holland) there to a yellow card, so our game management was pretty good when he was off the pitch and rugby these days is a real 23-man effort. We got everyone on and everyone made a difference."

While pleased to have made such an impressive start to the season, head coach Van Graan insisted it was a matter of simply taking it one week at a time for the province.

"Obviously it is great to start the season with six out of six, but we as a group just take it week by week. The one week really doesn't influence the other one.

"We will enjoy the win. Like I said it is a big one for us and then we will put it behind us and start again.

"We have Zebre at home next Monday night."

JJ Hanrahan made his 100th appearance for Munster on Monday night when introduced as a second half replacement.

Munster's next fixture with Zebre on Monday night next at Thomond Park kicks off at 8.15pm.