Munster A ease past Connacht A in Thomond Park interpro

MUNSTER A recorded a 52-14 victory over the Connacht Eagles in their interprovincial fixture played at Thomond Park on Saturday.

There was one change to starting XV ahead of kick-off with James French starting in place of Keynan Knox. Garryowen’s Mark Donnell was added to the replacements.

Munster were quick to cross the whitewash with lock Thomas Ahern scoring after just seven minutes.

Alex McHenry added a second try twenty minutes later, with captain Diarmuid Barron adding the province’s third score on the half hour mark.

Alan Tynan kicked two of the three conversions, with the home side leading 19-14 at the break.

Early second half scores from Paddy Kelly and replacement John Hodnett, converted by Tynan, saw the lead extended further.

The sixth score came from replacement Cian Hurley, and the attacking play continued until the final whistle with Jack Delaney and Tynan scoring in the last five minutes.

The Munster defence was also a highlight of the performance in holding the visitors scoreless for the second forty.

MUNSTER A: Alex Wootton; Jonathan Wren, Seán French (Jack Delaney), Alex McHenry, Liam Coombes; Alan Tynan, Nick McCarthy (Jack Stafford, 45); Liam O’Connor (Josh Wycherley, 45), Diarmuid Barron (Capt) (Eoghan Clarke, 50), James French (Mark Donnelly,69); Thomas Ahern (Rory Suttor, 57), Paddy Kelly; Seán O’Connor, Jack Daly (John Hodnett, 35), Gavin Coombes (Cian Hurley, 40).