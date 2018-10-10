WATCH: Munster's Conor Murray issues update on his neck injury

MUNSTER enter uncharted waters in the Heineken Champions Cup this Saturday with their maiden voyage to Sandy Park to face in-form Exeter Chiefs, 3.15pm.

Johann van Graan’s charges travel to the Gallagher Premiership high flyers boosted by the news this week that talismanic scrum-half Conor Murray has signed a new three-year deal with the province and Ireland.

However, Murray will miss this weekend’s trip to the Chiefs due to his on-going neck injury and the province also has injury concerns over their experienced All-Black scrum-half Alby Mathewson who took a knock to his knee in last weekend’s Guinness PRO14 loss to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

Speaking about his decision to commit to Munster, Patrickswell man Murray also revealed the latest on his neck injury: “It’s pretty good. There has been a lot said about it. I’m back on the pitch. I’m training with the lads, so hopefully sooner rather than later I will be able to put on the jersey again.”

”It was a pretty easy decision really (to commit to Munster for three more seasons). It didn’t take long for me to decide. This is the place I grew up watching Munster play and wanting to play for Munster.

”Luckily, I have managed to do that a few times and I get to look forward to doing it a couple of more hopefully.”