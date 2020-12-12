Deaths in Limerick - December 12, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully, at St Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish) of Pauline Shine (née Morrissey) of Colbert Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick. Formerly of Craughwell, Galway.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and dearly loved mother of Enda, Pat, Deirdre, Michael, Geraldine, Brendan, Fintan and Peter.

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 18 grandchildren, her 14 great-grandchildren, brother Enda, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Tuesday (December 15) in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, at 11am, followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Nancy Murphy (née Carr) of Ardvullen, Kilmallock. Predeceased by her husband Ned.

Survived by her children Catherine, John, Tom, Eileen, Deirdre and Christine; sons-in-law Christy, Pat and Connie; daughter in law Trudi, grandchildren, brother Willie (Martinstown); sisters Helen (O‘Reilly, Glenroe) and Mary (Geoghegan, England); extended family & friends

Leaving her residence on Monday (December 14) at 1pm to arrive at SS Peter & Paul’s Church Kilmallock for 1.30pm Mass.

Burial immediately afterwards to Ballingaddy Cemetery.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Bertie Mulcahy of The Bungalow, Walshestown, Castlemahon, Limerick

Sadly missed by his loving wife Brenda, daughters Katherine, Niamh, and Ide and his son John. Deeply regretted by his grandchildren, sister Peg (UK), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and relatives, will take place on Monday (December 14) at 12 o'clock in Castlemahon Church with burial afterwards in Castlemahon Cemetery.

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will leave the family home at 11.15am and travel via the Bruff Line to Castlemahon Cross on route to Castlemahon Church.

__________________________

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Joseph Greaney of Downey Street, Limerick city

Predeceased by his sister Patsy and brothers Charlie, Alfie, Sean, Noel and Eugene.

Regretted by his sisters Kitty O'Donovan, Mary Stapleton, Dolores Martin (UK), Eileen Kelly (UK), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Tuesday (December 15) at 11am in St John's Cathedral, with burial afterwards at Mt St Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

Joseph's funeral cortège will pass the family home in Downey St at 12pm on Tuesday.

__________________________

The death has occurred of Patrick Brosnan of Parkroe, Ballysheedy, Limerick

Regretted by his heartbroken parents Patrick and Elizabeth; sister Siobhan and brother-in-law Vincent; niece Sinead; nephews Pat and Liam; all other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close relatives, will take place Monday (December 14) at 12pm in St Patrick's Church, Knockea with burial afterwards at Crecora Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team.

May they all rest in peace