28 May 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Modern living in Caherconlish

The design and layout of the house is absolutely perfect for modern family living

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

28 May 2022 3:00 PM

ROONEY Auctioneers are delighted to introduce to the market Number 59 Cois Rioga, Caherconlish.

The property is located within a short stroll of the village which offers local services and amenities including shops, pubs, credit union, post office, primary school, the Millennium Centre and a local Church.

This is an ideal commuter property within a 15-minute commute of the Limerick city suburbs and, also, just off the N24 (Limerick to Waterford route). There is also easy access to the M7 Motorway.

The design and layout of the house is absolutely perfect for modern family living and ensures that both adults and children have adequate space to enjoy the house together. Living room having oak wood flooring, stove fireplace.

The kitchen is equipped with a plentiful supply of wall storage cabinets and French patio doors leading to decking and garden. The utility room off the kitchen is also fitted with storage cupboards and washing machine with a guest W/C.

Upstairs you have two floors: four bedrooms, two with en-suite and main bathroom with shower. Viewing is highly recommended.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 59 Cois Rioga, Caherconlish, County Limerick
Description: Four-bed home
Price: €225,000
Seller: Peter Kearney
Contact: 061 413511

*SPONSORED CONTENT

