Limerick Property Watch: Magnificent Myrtleville

O'CONNOR Murphy are delighted to offer a wonderful opportunity to acquire a jewel in the crown, with one of Limerick's finest properties.

Built in the 1890s, an outstanding five-bed Georgian terrace home, three storeys over basement at one of Limerick's most sought-after addresses, "Myrtleville" is a superb family home which has been lovingly restored and cared for by the current owners.

The property blends the wonderfully proportioned accommodation of the Georgian era with modern comforts with numerous notable period features, including magnificent ornate coving and cornice work with centre roses.

A tastefully presented residence, this large family home offers large beautifully proportioned accommodation and is meticulously maintained throughout.

Accommodation extends to sizeable 240.1m2 (2,584 square feet) and briefly comprises: Entrance Hallway, an impressive large reception/living room opening onto an upper patio area overlooking the private southwest facing rear patio garden, kitchen / dining / living area, further patio area, utility/boot room, guest wc /cloakroom, five bedrooms (two ensuite) and a family bathroom.

Internally the generously proportioned accommodation at hall level flows wonderfully with a superb reception/living room overlooking the private matured garden that surrounds the property perfectly.

Two ornate fireplaces, wooden flooring and Double French doors lead to the upper patio; this room truly gives you a sense of grandeur with many of the original features beautifully and carefully restored within this room. A home movie screen securely hidden in the ceiling bringing a mix of the old with the new.

Moving down a level to the cloak room/wc. with feature panelling and tiled flooring, a further staircase to garden level, home to a large utility room/boot room that gives separate access to the front of the property. The new and old come together as you walk away from the period features in the hall, into the contemporary open-plan kitchen, dining, and family space.

A carefully designed kitchen fully fitted with tiled flooring enjoys an extensive range of high gloss wall and floor units along with large island which is a fantastic space for entertaining.

The kitchen has been cleverly designed incorporating all modern appliances, stainless steel splashback and cupboard keeping the quartz work top free of any clutter, whilst an Aga range creates a homely feel!

A bonus feature, tucked away behind double doors, is a small office workstation, ideal for homework.

The light filled living space leads to a superb large patio, ideal for alfresco entertaining and dining with plenty of seating areas along with both indoor and outdoor speakers fully wired for sound! An impressive staircase leads up to the office/study a quiet and completely separate workstation space for the world we live in today. Moving to first floor level there are two bedrooms, both ensuite.

The main ensuite consisting of a large bedroom, a generous en suite bathroom with walk-in shower, and a fine dressing room. With front to back windows this bedroom boasts stunning views of the rear and front gardens. At second floor level a further 3 bedrooms, walk in hot press and a family bathroom. Each double bedroom is flooded with light while the large family bathroom is fully tiled with a shower and bath. A walk-in hot press/linen cupboard completes the accommodation. Finally, a stira stairs leads to a large, floored attic space above.

Outside the property is surrounded by a truly amazing private garden with plenty of flowers, plants and mature trees. The property is accessed via electric gates with wrought iron railings to the front.

The driveway, which is bordered by mature box hedging, plants and trees along with a high feature stone wall has ample parking for several cars.

The rear garden is a spacious area with astro lawn area with box hedging and mature plants and trees offering great privacy.

Beyond the astro grass lawn is a private patio area and a secluded shaded area so you can experience an oasis of peace and calm of outdoor space in your new city abode.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Myrtleville, 14 Victoria Terrace, South Circular Road

Description: Five bedroom, four bath semi-detached home

Price: €775,000

Seller: O’Connor Murphy

Contact: Declan Barry - info@oconnormurphy.ie



*Sponsored content