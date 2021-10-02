Limerick Property Watch: Big things come in small packages

Built in the 1890s this property benefits from a beautiful stone facade
REA Dooley Group bring this well presented property to the market.
Situated in the village of Monagea approximately 10 minutes drive from the town of Newcastle West.
This property is ideally located across the road from the Monagea National School and adjacent to the church and parish hall.
Built in c. 1890 this stone property benefits from beautiful stone work facade. It is serviced by oil fired central heating, mains water and septic tank.
The property has a beautiful rear garden with stream flowing through it.
Accommodation includes: Entrance Hallway, Sitting Room, Kitchen, Sunroom, Living Room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Also included is the former shop premises measuring approx. 57 sqm which could have a range of commercial/residential uses.
Viewing highly recommended. For more see Rea Dooley Group online
AT A GLANCE
Location: Rahanagh, Monagea
Description: Two bedroom, one bath detached home
Price: €205,000
Seller: REA Dooley Group
Contact: Liam Ahern on 087 1301447
