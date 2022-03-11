Transport Minister joins Limerick pupils as they bike their way to school

TRANSPORT Minister Eamon Ryan joined Limerick schoolchildren as they biked their way across the city to their respective classrooms today.

Accompanied by his Green Party colleagues, the party leader partook in Limerick’s popular cycle bus initiative, which sees the safe passage of pupils to school on bikes each morning.

The Minister took the time to talk to his little travel companions, discussing safe routes to schools, accessible cities for young children and the need for timely active transport funded projects.

Cllr Sasa Novak, a strong proponent of Active Travel, joined the Minister for the cycle. She said: “We showed him the challenges to active travel in Limerick, kids told him about easy solutions.”

The initiative, which was set up in 2020, has been enjoying the success of the segregated cycle lane across the Shannon Bridge.

The cycle bus sees a group of schoolchildren, marshalled by parents, cycling from the Northside of the city to the city centre each school day.

Following the cycle bus across the bridge in the morning, Cllr Novak and Minister Ryan continued onto County Hall at Dooradoyle, where he made a special address to Limerick City and County Council.