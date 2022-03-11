Search

11 Mar 2022

Transport Minister joins Limerick pupils as they bike their way to school

Transport Minister joins Limerick pupils as they bike their way to school

Minister Eamon Ryan in conversation with Limerick schoolchildren before biking across the Shannon Bridge PHOTO: Limerick Cycle Bus Twitter

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

11 Mar 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

TRANSPORT Minister Eamon Ryan joined Limerick schoolchildren as they biked their way across the city to their respective classrooms today.

Accompanied by his Green Party colleagues, the party leader partook in Limerick’s popular cycle bus initiative, which sees the safe passage of pupils to school on bikes each morning.

The Minister took the time to talk to his little travel companions, discussing safe routes to schools, accessible cities for young children and the need for timely active transport funded projects.

Cllr Sasa Novak, a strong proponent of Active Travel, joined the Minister for the cycle. She said: “We showed him the challenges to active travel in Limerick, kids told him about easy solutions.”

The initiative, which was set up in 2020, has been enjoying the success of the segregated cycle lane across the Shannon Bridge.

The cycle bus sees a group of schoolchildren, marshalled by parents, cycling from the Northside of the city to the city centre each school day.

Sanctions placed on Russian oligarch who part owns Aughinish Alumina plant in Limerick

Following the cycle bus across the bridge in the morning, Cllr Novak and Minister Ryan continued onto County Hall at Dooradoyle, where he made a special address to Limerick City and County Council.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media