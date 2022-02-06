Search

06 Feb 2022

Mayor to lead Limerick delegation on visit to Scotland

Mayor to lead Limerick delegation on visit to Scotland

The two-day visit to Edinburgh will take place later this month

Reporter:

David Hurley

06 Feb 2022

THE Mayor of the City and County of Limerick is to lead a small council delegation which is due to visit Scotland later this month.

The two-day trip to Edinburgh, which his being led by the Economic Development Directorate, was formally approved and sanctioned at the most-recent meeting of the full council.

According to a briefing note, circulated to councillors, members of the delegation will "meet with state development agencies and the Irish Diplomatic Corps in the UK to promote Limerick as an investment location."

It is envisaged they will also engage with the Limerick Diaspora in the UK as part of the Global Limerick Initiative.

Mayor of Limerick to lead New York delegation for St Patrick's Day

The local authority delegation will be received by the Irish Consul General in the Scottish capital and a number of events will take place in the city over the two days.

In addition to meeting with members of the Limerick Diaspora, Mayor Butler is also due to meet with civic leaders in Edinburgh.

The cost of the Mayoral visit (flights and accommodation) will be in the region of €800.

