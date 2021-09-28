State agency criticised by Limerick councillor for being as "useful as a chocolate teapot"

THE National Transport Authority and Bus Éireann have been criticised for a failure to provide bus services to six schools in Limerick city.

And, further frustration has been expressed over the condition of "decrepit" signage at bus stops throughout the city.

In a motion, put before this month’s metropolitan district meeting, Cllr Sarah Kiely raised the issue of the NTA’s failure to follow up on a commitment made in March to instate bus routes serving six schools.

A “concentration of educational establishments” on the Roxboro Road and Sexton Street currently has no bus service, including Coláiste Nano Nagle, CBS Secondary School, Presentation Primary School, St Michael’s National School, St Augustine’s Special School and Central College Limerick.

Pre-pandemic, the 303 bus service ran every 30 minutes to these schools. “The only way to change outcomes in communities like these is through education,” Cllr Kiely expressed.

“If we can’t get people to school safely, we are failing them. The NTA had given a commitment back in March that this service was going to be restored to Roxboro Road. They also gave a commitment that a stop would be installed at the Roxboro Roundabout at the Roxboro Shopping Centre," she added.

Cllr Kiely says having proper bus services is vital for the elderly and people with mobility issues from the southside who need to access doctors, dentists, pharmacies, the library and shops.

The City East Fine Gael Councillor told the meeting that continual contact with the NTA in relation to the matter has proved unsuccessful.

She also added that Bus Eireann stressed that the NTA has not given the go-ahead for the new routes which were promised in March.

“We are forever talking about communities being connected and that is part of the Regeneration plan. This is another example of how a Government-appointed organisation, in the NTA, have not delivered yet again. The NTA, at this stage, are as useful as a chocolate teapot and we need to get them in here to restore this service.”

Calls were made to implement a similar structure to a Joint Policing Committee or Strategic Policy Committee which would invite the NTA and Bus Éireann into the chamber four times per year to answer questions regarding route changes, the connection of new housing estates throughout the city and third level institution bus services.

Cllr Kiely seconded a supported motion from Cllr Joe Leddin, where he stated that “decrepit” bus signage was “rusting away” throughout the city.

“I’ve also had representation about new signage coming in or being placed around by Bus Éireann. While I welcome that, we have existing signage that is probably as old as the year of the flood on certain streets in the city and they need the entire sign or pole replaced,” the Labour party elected member concluded.