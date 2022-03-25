Search

25 Mar 2022

Council begins process to compulsorily acquire 'ruinous church' in Limerick village

Council confirms plans to acquire derelict buildings in Limerick towns

A four-storey red brick building - at 10 Lower Hartstonge Street - has been included on the list

David Hurley

25 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council has begun the process to CPO a number of derelict buildings across Limerick, including a former church.

The three-bay presbytery premises and ruinous church, which is located at Foxhall West, Colmanswell, is one of 13 properties which are being targeted for acquisition.

The local authority has published a number of public notices advising of its intention to compulsorily acquire the properties under the provisions of the Derelict Sites Act 1990.

According to the notices, most are unused residential properties and any objections or submissions must be made by April 12 - at which point a formal application will be made to An Bord Pleanála.

Over the past three years, Limerick City and County Council has acquired more than 100 derelict properties as part of a coordinated approach to deal with dereliction and vacancy across the city and in towns and villages across the county.

Full list of properties which the council is proposing to acquire

A derelict site comprising a two-storey, mid-terrace dwelling and surrounding land situated at 40 Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick, containing 0.015 hectares or thereabouts.

A derelict site comprising a detached, two-storey, three-bay presbytery premises and ruinous church and surrounding land situated at Foxhall West, Colmanswell, containing 0.196 hectares or thereabouts.

A derelict site comprising a two-storey, mid-terrace dwelling and surrounding land situated at 157 Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick, containing 0.022 hectares or thereabouts.

A derelict site comprising a terraced, four-storey over basement, red brick dwelling and surrounding land situated at 10 Lower Hartstonge Street, Limerick, containing 0.006 hectares or thereabouts.

A derelict site comprising a two-storey, end-of-terrace dwelling and surrounding land situated at 90 Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick, containing 0.042 hectares or thereabouts. 

A derelict site comprising two mid-terrace, two-storey, dwellings and surrounding land situated at Lower Main Street, Kilfinane, containing 0.025 hectares or thereabouts

A derelict site comprising a two-storey, mid-terrace dwelling and surrounding land situated at 91 Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick, containing 0.019 hectares or thereabouts.

A derelict site comprising a cottage dwelling and surrounding land situate at Glebe Road, Kilfinane, containing 0.159 hectares or thereabouts.

A derelict site comprising a two-storey, detached dwelling with outbuildings and surrounding land situated at Ballyclough Avenue, Castletroy, Limerick, containing 1.151 hectares or thereabouts

A derelict site comprising a cottage dwelling and surrounding land situate at Glenfield, Kilmallock, containing 0.532 hectares or thereabouts.

A derelict site comprising a two-storey, semi-detached dwelling and surrounding land situated at 98 Arra View, Newcastle West, containing 0.028 hectares or thereabouts. 

A derelict site comprising a two-storey, semi-detached dwelling and surrounding land situated at Wolfe Tone Street, Kilmallock, containing 0.040 hectares or thereabouts. 

A derelict site comprising a detached bungalow dwelling and surrounding land situated at Kilready, Castlemahon, containing 0.129 hectares or thereabouts.

