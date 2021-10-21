Council begins process to compulsorily acquire derelict properties across Limerick

LIMERICK City and County Council has begin the process to CPO more than 20 derelict properties at locations across the city and county.

The local authority has published public notices advising of its intention to compulsorily acquire the properties under the Derelict Sites Act 1990.

The historic Toll Cottages, overlooking the river Shannon, at Verdant Place off Thomond Bridge are among 21 derelict properties identified.

The council says the latest round of acquisitions is part of a coordinated approach to deal with dereliction and vacancy across the city and in towns and villages across the county.

More than 100 derelict sites and properties have been acquired over the past two years.

Commenting on the latest CPOs, Director of Service with Limerick City and County Council, Gordon Daly said: “Tackling dereliction is a priority for government, it’s a priority for the elected members of Limerick City and County Council and the communities they represent and the Council is fully committed to seeing through a comprehensive action plan to deal with this issue."

Mr Daly added: “Our message to owners of derelict properties is very simple, Limerick City and County Council will use the full range of statutory powers available to it including the imposition of levies and compulsory acquisition if owners do not address the dereliction.”

The Council is now conducting more than 100 derelict property inspections per month and there has been a five-fold increase in the number of properties on the derelict sites register in Limerick since 2018.

It is also using its powers under derelict sites legislation to levy derelict properties annually at 7% of their market value.

The Council has indicated it will publish further CPO’s in the coming weeks.

Full list of 21 properties which the council is proposing to acquire

Numbers 1 – 4 Toll Cottages, Verdant Place, Limerick

30 Wingfield Orchard, Newcastle West

34 Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick

31 McDonagh Avenue, Limerick

Enniskeen House, Kishikirk, Ballysimon, Limerick

A bungalow at Drombanna, County Limerick

48 Bengal Terrace, Kilmallock Road, Limerick

Montrose House, Garraunykee, Lisnagry

Moldova House, Emly Road, Grange, Knocklong

11 Saint Mary's Terrace, Cappamore

12 Lower Mallow Street, Limerick

Maryville, Laurel Hill Avenue, Limerick

Bella Vista, Laurel Hill Avenue, Limerick

Saint Rita's, Lower Hartstonge Street, Limerick

12 Davin Gardens, Caherdavin, Limerick

7 O'Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate, Limerick

A detached single-storey residence at Corgrigg, Foynes

34 Creagh Avenue, Kileely, Limerick.