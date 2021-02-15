Council begins legal action over alleged planning breaches at Limerick site

LIMERICK City and County Council has initiated legal proceedings in relation to an unauthorised development in West Limerick.

Leo Duggan, who has an address at Sugar Hill, Templeglantine, is accused of failing to comply with the terms of an enforcement order which was served on him last June.

That notice, under the provisions of the Planning and Development Act, was served after the local authority was alerted a number of unauthorised developments at Horan’s Cross, Templeglantine.

The developments allegedly include the widening of an entrance which comes onto a public road, the laying of a hardcore surface and the installation of a caravan.

When the case came before Newcastle West Court, Mr Duggan indicated he was pleading not guilty.

“The thing is I don’t own the property, it has nothing to do with me,” he said.

Mr Duggan went on to suggest the court summons had been sent to man who has been dead for a number of years and that the proceedings against him were “completely illegal”.

Judge Mary Larkin noted his comments and she suggested that he consult a solicitor before the hearing date. The matter was adjourned to May.