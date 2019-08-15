Limerick Regeneration office gets €71k facelift

LIMERICK City and County Council spent more than €70,000 on refurbishment works at the former Steering Wheel pub at Roxboro, it can be revealed, writes David Hurley.

Documents obtained by The Leader under the Freedom of Information Act show a total of €71,598.65 was paid to Alan Hart Construction Services earlier this year for works which were completed last October after a certificate of Practical Completion was submitted to the local authority by an architects firm.

The refurbishment works, which took more than 12 months to complete, were carried out at the former pub now the Regeneration offices at Roxboro Road Shopping Centre.