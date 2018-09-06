TD welcomes green light for health centre in Limerick village

PLANS for a new primary care centre in Croom have been given the green light this week.

It is the latest development to be announced for the village, which just last week saw construction begin on a €20m secondary school building.

Limerick City and County Council has now granted full planning permission for the construction of a “state of the art” medical primary care centre, located adjacent to the new school at Skagh.

Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins said it is “another positive good news story” for Croom.

“The promoters of this project have confirmed to me that they intend to commence construction immediately and that this new facility will be up and running in about 12 months. This will be a huge addition to the local and wider community around Croom,” he said.

“The Government must do more to deliver these facilities in a more timely basis.”