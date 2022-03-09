Search

09 Mar 2022

Football rumours: Antonio Rudiger is a wanted man as Chelsea contract nears end

What the papers say

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is a wanted man, according to Wednesday’s papers. With the 29-year-old’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, Newcastle and Real Madrid are competing to sign the Germany defender, the Daily Telegraph reports. The Express also reveals that Manchester United have joined the fray as a possible suitor.

Elsewhere, The Sun reports that six months after signing Brazil defender Emerson Royal, Tottenham are looking to offload him. The paper tells us that since the 23-year-old’s £26million move from Barcelona, he has fallen out of favour with Antonio Conte.

In more Spurs-related gossip, England captain Harry Kane, 28, has reportedly told team-mates he will stay put next season if Champions League football is secured and Conte remains in charge. The Express says that the arrival of the Italian boss “reignited” Kane’s commitment to “some sort of future at Spurs”.

And Barca president Joan Laporta has dismissed rumours that negotiations are already under way to sign Borussia Dortmund star striker Erling Haaland. The Daily Mail adds that the 21-year-old Leeds-born Norway forward has also attracted interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Players to watch

Riyad Mahrez: Foot Mercato reports that both Paris St Germain and Chelsea are interested in signing the 31-year-old Manchester City winger.

Rafa Marin: Spanish outlet Marca says that RB Leipzig have joined the race to sign Real Madrid’s 19-year-old defender.

