Search

08 Mar 2022

Football rumours: Man Utd facing striker exodus that includes Cristiano Ronaldo

Football rumours: Man Utd facing striker exodus that includes Cristiano Ronaldo

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

08 Mar 2022 12:10 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

What the papers say

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United are facing a “striker exodus” which most notably includes superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 37. Also on the list is Marcus Rashford, 24, Edinson Cavani, 35, and Anthony Martial, 26. According to the paper, Rashford is being monitored by Paris St Germain as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, 23.

Chelsea and Manchester City are eyeing up RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku, the Daily Express reports via Foot Mercato. The 24-year-old Frenchman has been valued at around £62m by his current club.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has responded to Liverpool transfer rumours by saying he wants to remain at the Gunners for his “whole life” and fight for trophies. The Liverpool Echo wrote that speculation around the 20-year-old’s future intensified after Jurgen Klopp called him an “outstanding player”, adding: “We will talk about this player in the future”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror says that 10 serious buyers have emerged as potential purchasers for Chelsea. Among them is a Saudi private consortium, led by Saudi Media, New York Jets owner Robert ‘Woody’ Johnson. The club is valued at £3 billion by Blues owner  Roman Abramovich.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Marcus Rashford: 90Min also carries speculation about the 24-year-old striker, reporting that Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham are among the clubs monitoring him as he considers his future at Manchester United.

Eden Hazard: The Spanish outlet Defensa Central reports that Newcastle have opened talks with Real Madrid over a move for the 31-year-old Belgium playmaker.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media