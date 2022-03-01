Alun Wyn Jones to join Wales camp this week to continue his rehabilitation

Alun Wyn Jones will join the Wales camp this week to continue his shoulder injury rehabilitation.
Wales captain Jones is expected to miss the full Six Nations due to the shoulder problem picked up in the autumn fixtures.
But the British and Irish Lions lock’s presence will doubtless give Wayne Pivac’s squad a lift in the extended build-up to facing France on Friday, March 11.
Wales sit fifth in the table after three matches, following Saturday’s 23-19 defeat by England.
Rhys Priestland has headed back to Cardiff due to injury, while Wales have released six players for regional action this weekend.
“Rhys Priestland has been released back to Cardiff Rugby due to a calf injury and Alun Wyn Jones will attend camp this week to continue his rehabilitation,” read a Wales statement.
Rhys Carre, Uilisi Halaholo, Ellis Jenkins and James Ratti will head back to Cardiff to feature this weekend, with Aaron Wainwright released to the Dragons and Gareth Davies back with the Scarlets.
Minister-of-State Damien English with Niall O'Callaghan, CEO of LEDP during a recent visit to the Innovation Hub at Roxboro
Limerick Hurlers Barry Murphy and Aaron Gillane pictured with the Liam McCarthy Cup PIC: Don Moloney
The draft plan, which was published last month, has an overarching objective to contribute to the vision for Newcastle West | Picture: Adrian Butler
The Help for Ukraine city collection points, organised by Polish women Anna Mazeika, Kamila Turzynska, Magdalena Pudlak and Kara Karolina
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.