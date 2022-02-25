Search

Buick misses Saudi Cup card after positive Covid test

William Buick will miss out on the Saudi Cup meeting in Riyadh on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Godolphin jockey had four rides headed by the well-fancied Naval Crown for trainer Charlie Appleby in the 1351 Turf Sprint.

A statement on the Saudi Cup Twitter feed said: “William Buick has returned a positive PCR test and will not be able to fulfil his rides on Saudi Cup day.”

He also had to give up his four mounts at Meydan on Friday.

James Doyle will take over on Naval Crown and on Siskany in the Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap, with Frankie Dettori replacing Buick on Noble Truth in the Saudi Derby.

David Egan comes in for Buick’s other ride on Copano Kicking the Riyadh Dirt Sprint. Egan also gets a spare ride on Happy Power in the Turf Sprint due to Doyle switching from Andrew Balding’s charge to Naval Crown in that race.

