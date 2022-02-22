Search

22 Feb 2022

Marcelo Bielsa defends Leeds’ response to Robin Koch’s head injury

Marcelo Bielsa defends Leeds’ response to Robin Koch’s head injury

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

22 Feb 2022 12:38 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Marcelo Bielsa has made an impassioned defence of how Leeds’ staff responded to Robin Koch’s head injury during Sunday’s defeat to Manchester United.

Koch returned to the action after sustaining a cut forehead in a first-half collision with Scott McTominay and was later taken off due to the effects of concussion.

Following the incident, brain injury charity Headway and the Professional Footballers’ Association both criticised the current protocols, claiming they do not prioritise player safety.

Bielsa said: “If there’s something that the medical staff at Leeds have done, and I as an extension of their decisions, it’s to abide strictly by the rules whether by Covid or any knocks to the head or any other case.

“If any club has acted impeccably with the rules regards to health, it’s Leeds.”

Bielsa said he nor his medical staff had any reason to believe Koch was suffering from anything other than bleeding from the cut when he was allowed back onto the field.

“We did nothing different to the protocol,” he said. “We did everything according to the protocol. I was convinced it was just the bleeding from the cut. That was the first conclusion after the evaluation the player had.

“When he manifested different symptoms, he was substituted. The control the player receives when they get this type of knock, the protocol that is applied is what generates whether he should be substituted or not.”

Bielsa said he did not want to abuse the concussion substitution rules.

“I stayed with the initial position with the absurd idea of not wanting to abuse the rules,” he said.

“The prevention of the knocks on the heads of the players is very serious, very important. That can generate real dramas. But it’s also true that you should not dramatise situations that don’t deserve to be interpreted in the way this situation has been interpreted.”

Bielsa also stressed referee Paul Tierney made the correct decision by not penalising McTominay for his challenge on Koch.

He said: “I value McTominay did not receive a sending off. It was right it was that way because he had no intention to hit Koch.”

Following Sunday’s 4-2 defeat, Leeds will resume their Premier League relegation fight without Koch at Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Yorkshire club have conceded 50 league goals this season – only Norwich (53) have let in more – and Bielsa blamed himself, insisting the defensive system and not individual defenders was the root cause.

“You have to analyse why,” he said. “What are the real reasons and how to avoid this from happening? That’s my function and when you have played these games and (conceded) these goals, the conclusions are clear.”

The Leeds head coach said there were plenty of positives to take from Sunday’s setback after his side had initially fought back from two goals down.

He added: “We created eight chances at goal and the opponent created eight chances at goal. They managed to score double the goals we did.”

Bielsa, who has no other new injury concerns, must decide whether to recall Raphinha to his starting line-up, while Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper (both hamstring) and Patrick Bamford (foot) are still out.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media