Dashel Drasher looks none the worse for weekend run

Dashel Drasher appears unscathed after pulling up when bidding to retain his title in the Betfair Ascot Chase on Saturday.

The popular gelding was victorious in the Grade One last season and for much of this year’s race he looked as though he had every chance of doing so again, but a mistake four fences from home seemed to knock the stuffing out of him and he was eventually pulled up by Rex Dingle.

The nine-year-old looks to be none the worse for the run and although Scott will consult the vet to make sure there is no underlying issue, his inclination is to think that it was simply the mistake that ended his race.

“We’ve got the vet coming out to look at him, but there’s nothing obvious, I think he just clouted the fence and got tired very quickly after that,” he said.

“We just want to see if he’d bled or there was anything the matter, but he seems absolutely right as rain.

“In fact, I was was so thrilled with him as he was travelling and jumping so well, that was the best he’s ever jumped.

“It’s just a shame he made the mistake he did, but there we are.”

Despite the disappointment the team at Scott’s Somerset yard enjoyed a productive weekend with four winners across the two days, including a Wincanton double with Native Robin and Sizable Sam, a Newbury chasing success for The Russian Doyen and a win on the all-weather at Lingfield thanks to Celtic Art.

“It was fantastic, that (Dashel Drasher pulling up) was the only blemish,” Scott said.

“We’ve had a really good time of it so it’s not like the horses aren’t well, he just had a bad day at the office I think.”