Football rumours: European clubs signal their interest in Cristiano Ronaldo

Amid widespread speculation that star striker Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United in the near future as the club underperform in the Premier League, The Sun reports Paris St Germain, Bayern Munich and Roma are showing interest in the 37-year-old.
West Ham are manoeuvring against Liverpool’s approach for their 25-year-old forward Jarrod Bowen, according to the Evening Standard. The Hammers will soon begin talks with Bowen to draw up a new summer contract in an attempt to keep him at London Stadium.
The Guardian reports that Manchester City have bid £5.5million plus add-ons for Atletico Mineiro’s teenage winger Savio. But the 17-year-old Brazil player is also being chased by Arsenal.
Kalvin Phillips: The 26-year-old Leeds midfielder is being monitored by Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle, according to 90min.
Jules Kounde: Fabrizio Romano reports Chelsea are now focused on the 23-year-old Sevilla defender following other transfer failures.
Volunteers from Limerick Haven Hub and Limerick Land Search and Rescue have called for a shared facility for voluntary groups in the city
This home, off St Joseph's Street, went to sale agreed for 50% over its reserve by council after being placed on the derelict sites register | PICTURE: BRENDAN GLEESON
