Search

26 Jan 2022

Jack Clarke joins Sunderland on loan from Tottenham

Jack Clarke joins Sunderland on loan from Tottenham

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

26 Jan 2022 3:36 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Sunderland have signed Tottenham winger Jack Clarke on loan for the rest of their season.

The Black Cats have already strengthened their squad this month with the arrivals of Danny Batth and Patrick Roberts but Clarke will add more depth in the wing positions as they battle for automatic promotion in Sky Bet League One.

Clarke joined Spurs for £10million from Leeds in the summer of 2019 but has failed to establish himself, making just four first-team appearances.

His move to the Stadium of Light follows loan spells with Leeds, who he joined Spurs from, QPR and Stoke.

The 21-year-old told the club’s website: “I can’t wait to get started. I’m from this part of the world, so I know this is a massive club and what it means to the fans.

“I’m looking forward to playing at the Stadium of Light and the prospect of being part of the team that takes the club back to the Championship.

“I want to help the team as much as possible, whether that’s goals or assists, and ensure we reach that end goal.”

Boss Lee Johnson added: “Jack is a talented player and having followed his progress over the past few years, I feel like he’s really grown on the pitch throughout the past six months and found a maturity to pair with that talent.

“The competition for places in our final third is strong and we want to be able to change games as we move into the back end of the season.

“Jack understands that this is a big club with a lot to play for, but he wants to be an influential player for us and help to ensure we have a successful end to the season.”

Clarke could make his debut when Sunderland visit Bolton on Saturday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media