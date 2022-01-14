Search

14 Jan 2022

Football rumours: Manchester United midfielder who can’t ‘make an impact’ offered up to rivals

What the papers say

Manchester United have reportedly offered up their midfielder Donny van de Beek as a loan to Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund. According to the Manchester Evening News, the 24-year-old’s future at the club is in doubt as he continues to struggle for game time.

Newcastle have been told to cough up more than £37m if they want to sign Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 24. The Sun reports that Toon boss Eddie Howe is ‘desperate’ for two centre-backs. The paper reports that the Serbia international who has made 132 Serie A starts since his 2017 signing is also being monitored by West Ham.

Following Tanguy Ndombele‘s disastrous last appearance for Tottenham which saw him booed off by fans, the Spurs are looking to offload the French midfielder. The Mirror writes that the club wants to ship out the 25-year-old “Tottenham misfit” but will face difficulty finding anyone in Spain or France who can meet the midfielder’s £200,000-a-week deal.

The Mirror also writes that Arsenal’s list of targets has grown to seven.  So far the wishlist includes Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24, Paris St-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 31 and Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 24. It comes after manager Mikel Artera’s falling out with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, and the “seemingly imminent” departure of forward Alexandre Lacazette, 30.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Fabian Ruiz: Manchester United are currently in a good position to move on signing the 25-year-old Napoli midfielder, Italian outlet La Republica reports.

Marcus Rashford: The Red Devils are also planning to prioritise a new contract for the 24-year-old forward, according to ESPN.

