Former Mayor Limerick 'shocked' at rent-for-sex advertisement in Limerick town

A FORMER mayor of Limerick has described as shocking reports that a Limerick landlord has been offering a room for rent in a shared house at a reduced rent on condition the tenant provides sexual favours on a weekly basis.

The ad for the property in Newcastle West was one of a number of ads requiring sexual favours as part of the rental agreement which the Irish Examiner followed up on.

The ad offered a room to a single lady “with a twist” saying, “can do reduced rent for occasional fun”.

When contacted by the Irish Examiner, the landlord said the cash rent would be €200 a month for the first month and €250 a month after that. He described himself as 45 of slim build and a “no b/s guy”.

When asked if the room was available without any sexual activity, he said it was preferable to rent it to someone willing to engage in sexual activity.

Reacting to the story in this Monday’s Irish Examiner, Cllr Michael Collins said: “ I find it unbelievable. It if is true, it is absolutely shocking. We are in a housing crisis. There is a huge need for accommodation. Tenants are desperate to find a place. It is unbelievable that a landlord would stoop so low as to look for sexual favours. It beggars belief. I find it unbelievable.”

The former mayor added: “It is shocking, that is the only way to say it. It is a terrible slur on the place,” declared another local councillor, Jerome Scanlan. “I would like to see where it is to see if we could get the law to sort it out.”

Accommodation to rent in Newcastle West is scarce and average monthly rentals can be as high as €1,100 for a three-bedroom house.