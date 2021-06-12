Limerick gardai issue warning about new 'text-based' scam

GARDAI have issued a warning about a scam that has gained some traction in Limerick and elsewhere over the last few weeks.

The scam relates to unsolicited to text messages that are forwarded to people’s phones.

"The text will state that a Courier Company wants to deliver a package to your address. It will state that there is a small fee owed on the package as the package has been shipped from an overseas location," said Garda John Finnerty.

"The message will request the Bank Account details of the receiver. If and when same are forwarded, funds will be extracted from the Bank account almost immediately," he added.

Gardai are warning that a significant number people may fall victim to the scam as there is has been a huge increase in online shopping during the pandemic.

"An authentic Courier Company will never request your bank details via text message. If you do receive such as message please delete it immediately," said Garda Finnerty who has appealed to people to notify their local gardai of any such messages.